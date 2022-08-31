Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms
Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night. As part of their trip, the Texans announced they are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with new uniforms with help from Nike.
NFL
Dak Prescott to Cowboys' doubters: 'Keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play'
The offseason roster churn has brought pessimism that the Dallas Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champs, with most picking the Philadelphia Eagles as the favorite in the division. But that negativity only spurs quarterback Dak Prescott's resolve. "Where we are right now, it's all excitement. It is," Prescott said,...
NFL
2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
NFL
Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster
Former college lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May, but he showed enough this summer to make the Atlanta Falcons' initial 53-man roster. The 6-foot-1 athlete beat out a host of better-known wideouts to make the Falcons' roster ahead of the season after an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2
DL Andrew Brown (practice squad) S Jalen Thompson signed a three-year extension for nearly $40 million with $25 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round supplemental draft choice, started 12 games last season with a career-high 121 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended. ROSTER...
NFL
Bills QB Josh Allen not focused on what ifs ahead of 2022 season: 'You can't live looking in the past'
Seven days from now, the first Sunday of the 2022 regular season will be fully underway. But first, the defending-champion Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner during the NFL's opening night while playing host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Going to play the defending...
NFL
Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook...
NFL
Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL's offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight
Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leaves the field drenched in sweat, eyes wide, searching for a bottle of water. Miami has just finished what felt like the hottest practice of training camp, and Wilkins is on a non-stop mission to "actively hydrate." The temperature here in Miami Gardens, Florida, is...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Roundtable: Four HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche
Roundtable: HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche. While Historically Black Colleges and Universities are typically recognized for their exciting band culture and homecomings, they have so much more to offer to the student athlete experience. NFL Network's Steve Wyche sits down with the commissioners of 4 athletic conferences, to discuss the importance and versatility of HBCUs.
OK, What's Ryan Grubb's First Husky Play Call?
The UW could go after Kent State right away with a go route.
