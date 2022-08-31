ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

DL Andrew Brown (practice squad) S Jalen Thompson signed a three-year extension for nearly $40 million with $25 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round supplemental draft choice, started 12 games last season with a career-high 121 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended. ROSTER...
Roundtable: Four HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche

Roundtable: HBCU commissioners sit down with Wyche. While Historically Black Colleges and Universities are typically recognized for their exciting band culture and homecomings, they have so much more to offer to the student athlete experience. NFL Network's Steve Wyche sits down with the commissioners of 4 athletic conferences, to discuss the importance and versatility of HBCUs.
