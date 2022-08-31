Read full article on original website
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Democratic candidate for state Senate can remain on ballot, NC Board of Elections decides
The board voted 3-2, with the Democratic majority voting to reverse a decision by the Currituck County Board of Elections which found there was “substantial evidence” of a violation.
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
outerbanksvoice.com
Three Dare towns to approve resolutions seeking stronger beach hole measures
The efforts of Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon to crack down on those who dig big beach holes and do not refill them should get a boost this week when three Dare County municipalities approve a resolution asking the state legislature to pass tougher enforcement measures. The resolution regarding beach...
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
Public invited to Congressman Bobby Scott’s annual Labor Day cookout
Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D - VA-03, is once again hosting his Annual Labor Day Cookout after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHSV
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
Wake GOP sheriff candidate reverses stance on immigration. ‘Too late,’ say activists.
Donnie Harrison, the Republican candidate for sheriff, said the county has other resources that make the 287(g) program obsolete.
Why Virginia officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
In July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was significantly expanded to include more Northern and Central Virginia.
nsjonline.com
State K-12 test scores show overall improvement with small to moderate gains
RALEIGH — Test score data from the past school year released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shows overall subject matter improvement, but scores are still below what they were pre-pandemic. “The recovery is in progress, but it is going to take time,” Tammy Howard, director of...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,422 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 57,505 PCR tests processed over the past week.
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month. The state chapter has been a prominent voice in decrying the policies of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, including challenging voter access laws in recent years. Earlier this month, the civil rights group scored a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled a lower court must consider nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The loss of federal tax-exempt status was first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh. The newspaper reports that experts on charitable giving say losing the status could hinder fundraising efforts and potentially drain the organization’s resources through taxes on donations and fines.
wsvaonline.com
Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock
A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend
RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
North Carolina town ranked as safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
