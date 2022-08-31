ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
nsjonline.com

State K-12 test scores show overall improvement with small to moderate gains

RALEIGH — Test score data from the past school year released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shows overall subject matter improvement, but scores are still below what they were pre-pandemic. “The recovery is in progress, but it is going to take time,” Tammy Howard, director of...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month. The state chapter has been a prominent voice in decrying the policies of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, including challenging voter access laws in recent years. Earlier this month, the civil rights group scored a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled a lower court must consider nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The loss of federal tax-exempt status was first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh. The newspaper reports that experts on charitable giving say losing the status could hinder fundraising efforts and potentially drain the organization’s resources through taxes on donations and fines.
INCOME TAX
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
VIRGINIA STATE
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC

