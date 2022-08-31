Read full article on original website
Related
Target practice leads to local schools on temporary lockdown
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Schools in the Hampton area were placed under a soft lockdown after a report of shots fired near the area on Friday. According to Carter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Abby Frye, the incident occurred around noon when Carter County 911 received a report of shots fired near the […]
KCS superintendent announces retirement over new funding formula
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse announced on Wednesday that he will retire from his position on Oct. 31, and cited new funding formulas by the State of Tennessee as a cause. Moorhouse penned a letter to the Kingsport Board of Education on Aug. 31 expressing his thanks for the […]
Johnson City Press
Local officials receive requests for data from the 2020 presidential election
As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on...
Kingsport couple directly impacted by 9/11 organize event in memory of fallen family member
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — Clouds and rain are forecasted for the upcoming weekend, so it may be best to stay indoors amid the scattered showers. Despite the predicted weather, News Channel 11 will list all events — both indoor and outdoor — for those who don’t mind a little rain. Saturday, Sept. 3 Doe Mountain Slobberknocker HarescrambleWhat: […]
Pungo Farm pumpkin patch opening in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Pungo pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them. According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive. “Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a […]
New Carter County sheriff Fraley lays out goals as term starts
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mike Fraley, a long-time employee of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, will start his term as sheriff at midnight Thursday. Fraley was formally sworn in at noon Wednesday. He spoke with News Channel 11 about some lofty goals he has for his tenure. Employed with the sheriff’s office since 1989, Fraley […]
Johnson City Press
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Norton, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion Senior High School football team will have a game with Central High School - Wise on September 02, 2022, 15:55:00. Marion Senior High SchoolCentral High School - Wise.
Ballad Health: 153 COVID patients hospitalized, 10 children in Niswonger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, Ballad Health announced 153 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized across the hospital system. In its weekly COVID-19 scorecard, Ballad also reported 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and two are dependent […]
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
Who’s Building That? Riddle Ridge subdivision in Jonesborough
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
High School Football: 3 teams who had better starts than expected
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee will mark Week 3 of high school football Friday night, as Virginia heads into its second week. A few games in, it’s clear some teams have more to look forward to this season than others. However, some teams have surprised everyone by kicking off the season with a better […]
Washington County, Tenn. authorities warn of check thefts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to remain vigilant after recent cases of checks being stolen. According to the sheriff’s office, checks are being stolen from mailboxes and homes. The WCSO recommends the following tips to avoid becoming a victim: Have your checks sent to your bank, not […]
wjhl.com
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
Company expected to create 80+ jobs in Hawkins County
According to the state, the investment will result in 86 new jobs over the next five years.
New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home. For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
Comments / 0