KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The impacts of 9/11 continue to ripple through the country more than two decades after the event — even more so closer to the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people. Willow and Tom Clerici Jr. moved from New Jersey to Kingsport in 2021. This […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO