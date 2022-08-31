ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 3

Related
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Shanks
Person
Laura Ashley
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Bruce Oldfield
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Plate#Prince Of Wales#Uk#The Ritz Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Princess Diana's Close Friend Says She "Never Wanted to Divorce Prince Charles"

August 28 marked the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's divorce. And while the occasion seems like a strange moment for reflection, the late princess's spiritual healer, Simone Simmons, spoke to The Mirror and revealed that during their conversations together, Diana actually said that she didn't want to divorce Charles.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy