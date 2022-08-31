ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School bus safety laws in effect as kids return to classroom

School bus safety laws are taking effect as students return to the classroom this week across New York state. The measures are meant to cut down on traffic crashes near school buses and have motorists stop when a bus is picking up or dropping off kids. "Back-to-school is just around...
TRAFFIC
Hochul hints at mask mandate change for mass transit

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said the ongoing requirement for masking on mass transit systems in New York state could be changed and is part of an ongoing "conversation." Any change would come as New York has scaled back its COVID-19 pandemic guidelines to be more in line with recommendations announced in August by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hochul forms trade office for Caribbean region

New York will create a trade office to grow economic ties and opportunities between the Caribbean and New York businesses, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The new office will help bolster international ties with companies in the state and the exportation of products and services to the Caribbean region. The...
ECONOMY

