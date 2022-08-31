Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
School bus safety laws in effect as kids return to classroom
School bus safety laws are taking effect as students return to the classroom this week across New York state. The measures are meant to cut down on traffic crashes near school buses and have motorists stop when a bus is picking up or dropping off kids. "Back-to-school is just around...
Wage Board recommends DOL chief accept 40-hour overtime threshold for New York farm workers
Farmers and advocates will continue to push New York state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to see things their way after the Farm Laborers Wage Board submitted its final report to the commissioner Tuesday, voting to recommend reducing the state overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours. The...
Hochul hints at mask mandate change for mass transit
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said the ongoing requirement for masking on mass transit systems in New York state could be changed and is part of an ongoing "conversation." Any change would come as New York has scaled back its COVID-19 pandemic guidelines to be more in line with recommendations announced in August by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hochul forms trade office for Caribbean region
New York will create a trade office to grow economic ties and opportunities between the Caribbean and New York businesses, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The new office will help bolster international ties with companies in the state and the exportation of products and services to the Caribbean region. The...
