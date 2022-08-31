A new pop-up bar experience is coming to a little venue just north of downtown Orlando. The Beauty and The Beast Cocktail Experience will provide a 90-minute escape room-style experience from November 30 through February 22, 2023, at The Oliv Bar (Instagram | Website) at 745 N. Magnolia Avenue [GMap]. Attendees will be treated to a Victorian-style cocktail party with immersive performances while they participate in a number of activities and challenges including creating two themed cocktails, solving riddles, and more.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO