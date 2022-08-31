Read full article on original website
Beauty and The Beast-themed pop-up bar coming to the North Quarter
A new pop-up bar experience is coming to a little venue just north of downtown Orlando. The Beauty and The Beast Cocktail Experience will provide a 90-minute escape room-style experience from November 30 through February 22, 2023, at The Oliv Bar (Instagram | Website) at 745 N. Magnolia Avenue [GMap]. Attendees will be treated to a Victorian-style cocktail party with immersive performances while they participate in a number of activities and challenges including creating two themed cocktails, solving riddles, and more.
House of the Day: 2/3 Bungalow in Lake Eola Heights asking $625,000
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow is located at 815 E. Concord Street [GMap] in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District, with easy access to downtown Orlando, Thornton Park, and Mills 50. This 1,440 SF home was built in 1935 and features a new roof that was put in in 2017 and...
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. Bungalower.com · Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 290 (Deadwords Brewing) The City is pushing back...
