NFL

AthlonSports.com

College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Sept. 3)

The first full week of the 2022 college football season comes with a loaded slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 3. The lineup features several eagerly anticipated games, including a pair of Top 25 matchups, one involving the defending national champion and the other pitting two historic programs against one another.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch

When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
BLACKSBURG, VA
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

College Gameday split on LSU-FSU matchup

LSU fans don't have to sweat much on this college football Saturday. The Tigers don't have to play until Sunday, giving ample time to get in final predictions and discussion about the opening game in the Superdome against Florida State. However, most of the rest of the college football world...
BATON ROUGE, LA
HeySoCal

Lincoln Riley to debut Saturday as USC football coach

Lincoln Riley will make his debut as USC’s football coach Saturday when the Trojans face Rice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to open the season. Riley was hired Nov. 28 after posting a 55-10 record in five seasons as Oklahoma’s coach, including winning Big 12 Conference championships in each of his first four seasons. Riley filled the vacancy created when Clay Helton was fired two games into the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Nick Saban
ClutchPoints

Clemson football: 3 bold predictions for Tigers in 2022 season opener vs. Georgia Tech

For the Clemson Tigers football program, their 2022 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets represents a fresh start. It was a comparatively tough year in 2021 for the Tigers, finishing 10-3, their worst since 2014. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is back after a shaky campaign in 2021 and will be looking to rebound and then some to meet the expectations set after his relief efforts for Trevor Lawrence in 2020.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal

Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Sean Clifford touchdown pass to Brenton Strange highlights 21-10 Penn State football lead over Purdue

The Penn State momentum shift was real at the end of the first half for the Nittany Lions. The team scored two touchdowns in the final 1:14 of the second quarter against Purdue after trailing 10-7 late in the first half. First, it was an eight-play drive capped off by a Sean Clifford touchdown run from two yards out. While he got a bit of a “Reggie Bush push,” Clifford crossed the plane and gave Penn State the lead back.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#College Football#Breaking Down#American Football#Fbs#Fcs#Apples
ClutchPoints

2022 College Football Odds: Baylor over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Baylor over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Dave Aranda coached the LSU defense to the 2019 national championship under Ed Orgeron. Aranda, who had previously worked at Utah State and Wisconsin, had steadily done good work as a defensive coordinator. Yet, even though he was part of a national championship coaching staff at LSU, one obvious point remained: Joe Burrow turned in one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history in 2019. The LSU offense was spectacular. A national championship defense did not have to be great that year. It merely had to be decent. Did Dave Aranda really deserve that much credit for what he and LSU achieved?
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams

Buckle up college football fans, the College Football Playoff is going to get interesting. A huge topic of discussion recently, besides conference realignment, has been the want to expand the College Football Playoff. Everyone has their own opinion on the number of teams that should get into the playoff, but it’s just about unanimous that the CFP should expand from the original four-team deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Week 1 predictions from College GameDay

College football's Week 1 slate is loaded to the brim with appetizing matchups, none bigger than Notre Dame's trip to Ohio State on Saturday night, a showdown of preseason top 5 teams and expected title contenders. That's where the College GameDay crew gave its predictions for the top games, including what the Buckeyes will do against the Fighting Irish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Sportsbook arrives in Pennsylvania in time for football kickoff

Between college football this week and the NFL action just ahead, Caesars Sportsbook has unleashed a promotion that combines three exciting bonuses into one unique welcome offer. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier Credits, 1,000 Caesars Reward Credits. Use Caesars...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

History of the matchup: Rutgers football vs Boston College

Well, it is official. The start to the college football season is upon us. Rutgers has their first game on the road this year, and it is not a cookie-cutter matchup like they may have had in years past. First up this season for the Scarlet Knights: a date at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts against the Boston College Eagles. Saturday’s opponent is not just an average opponent, they are a solid Power Five program from the ACC. The Eagles finished last season at 6-6 and were bowl eligible outright. Their scheduled bowl game was cancelled, but they were named...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

