Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Baylor over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. Dave Aranda coached the LSU defense to the 2019 national championship under Ed Orgeron. Aranda, who had previously worked at Utah State and Wisconsin, had steadily done good work as a defensive coordinator. Yet, even though he was part of a national championship coaching staff at LSU, one obvious point remained: Joe Burrow turned in one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history in 2019. The LSU offense was spectacular. A national championship defense did not have to be great that year. It merely had to be decent. Did Dave Aranda really deserve that much credit for what he and LSU achieved?

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO