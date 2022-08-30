Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
nbc16.com
Woman, 65, charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500K insurance
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KFDM) — A woman has been accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for insurance money, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted 65-year-old Patricia Fairman for first-degree arson. Investigators said there were multiple fires during a two-day period in...
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison. Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.
fox4beaumont.com
Developing: Groves PD on scene of a shooting this morning
GROVES — Groves Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 9am today. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue in Groves. Groves PD says a 26 year old woman was shot in the leg and the injury isn't believed to be serious. She was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Police investigate after woman shot in leg Friday morning in Groves
GROVES, Texas — Police officers in Groves are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting at a home in Groves Friday morning. A 26-year-old woman was approached by man who pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg according to Sgt. John Hudson of the Groves Police Department.
Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Teen indicted for murder in January 2022 West End deadly shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager was indicted Wednesday in connection to a January 2022 murder that occurred in Beaumont's West End. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, on a warrant that was issued early August. Dotson was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kogt.com
Murder Suspect Found In Jail
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Detectives with the City of Orange Police Department obtained a Murder Warrant for Aaron Wilson McClelland, a 36-year-old orange resident, for the November 14, 2021, Murder of Michael Anthony Buchanan in the 1300 block of John Ave, in Orange. Aaron Wilson McClellan was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges, at the time the murder warrant was issued.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas woman charged after puppy dies of heat stroke; she allegedly left it outside with no water
GROVES, Texas — A Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving a puppy outside in a kennel in July with no water. The puppy died from heat stroke, according to police. According to KBMT, Michelle Bradford, 42, was arrested on Thursday morning for felony animal...
East Texas News
Death ruled a homicide
WOODVILLE – An inmate death initially reported as a suicide was ruled, ultimately, to be a homicide. In the August 11 edition of the Booster, it was reported that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Unit died from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The 42-year-old inmate, identified as...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
Woman arrested Tuesday after carrying gun onto West Brook High School campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family member of a West Brook High School student was arrested Tuesday after she carried a gun onto the campus. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers arrested Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, according to Jefferson County jail records. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $20,000.
Rainbow Room in Beaumont asking for donations amid influx of child protective services cases, Harvey devastation
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid an influx in child protective services cases and devastation from previous storms, caseworkers are asking for help so they can continue providing for children in Southeast Texas who have been abused and neglected. Caseworkers said the supplies they need to care for area children are...
fox4beaumont.com
SETX Auto Theft Task Force requests assistance locating, identifying suspected duo
BEAUMONT — An auto burglary happened at the Edge Apartments in Beaumont on Wednesday, August 31. Two suspects (shown below) are allegedly responsible for several auto burglaries, according to a detective with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force. Authorities request that if you know and can identify either...
Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
Comments / 0