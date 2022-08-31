Skyfly wants to make personal air travel as easy as driving a car. The London-based startup recently unveiled its first customer eVTOL, the Axe. The company is so confident in the two-seat aircraft that it is already taking pre-orders, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. The eVTOL, which is technically called the Axe by Skyfly, has one of the more streamlined designs we’ve seen. It has two fixed wings, which reduces weight and complexity. The wings measure 16.4 feet across and have a five-foot-diameter propeller at each end. The minimalist cabin has two seats, positioned side by side, as opposed to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO