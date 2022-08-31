Read full article on original website
10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village
If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022
As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest
A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
Classic Arcade on Evansville’s Westside is Getting an Expansion Pack For More Fun
If you could tell from our earlier article about High Score: Player Two that they weren't moving, simply expanding, congrats, you have made it to the next level. Also, if you get my expansion pack reference, please tell my son that I'm kind of cool. I have wanted video arcade...
Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh
There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Evansville Charcuterie Business Hosting Hocus Pocus Themed Charcuterie Classes in September
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend
The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
Good Luck Resisting the Puppy Dog Eyes on This Adoptable Indiana Pooch
I feel like a broken record sometimes when it comes to our pet of the week. I find myself saying "this is the cutest pet of the week we've ever had" until the following week when I say the same thing. Well, here I am saying the same thing again because it is very possible that KALUHA is the cutest pet of the week we've had from It Takes a Village.
Evansville, IN Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith Considering Run For Mayor’s Office
When Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced in July that he would not be running for a fourth term in office, everyone started whispering about who would run for the position. My first thought was Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department. He is now the Assistant Chief of Police, and that caused more whispering about why he would even think of leaving that position.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday
Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
Tell City Residents Show Heart and Show Out for Pumpkin the Cat
It's routinely said that cats have nine lives. But there's no doubt that, sometimes, felines get by with a little help from their friends too. And, for Pumpkin the Cat, that was certainly the case over the weekend. Saturday was an amazing and heartwarming day in Tell City, Indiana. Local...
Evansville Area McDonald’s Locations Taking Nominations for Outstanding Educator Awards
I think it's impossible for us to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to do that, I'm gonna tell you about it. While I'm sure teachers appreciate hearing and reading kind words and getting that kind of support, it never ever hurts to give them something a little more tangible - like cash - and several Evansville area McDonald's owners going to do just that...again.
Can You Believe It? Only Two Weeks Left of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
How time flies when you're having fun! The 26th Season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro is winding down. Believe it or not, there are just two weeks left. And, before Friday After 5 wraps up the season with an absolutely epic 80s party starring The Motels, When in Rome and Bow Wow Wow, they're welcoming some incredibly fun bands to celebrate the penultimate week of the FREE music festival.
United Methodist Youth Home in Evansville Invites You to Their First-Ever Block Party
Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
