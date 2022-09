(AP/WNDU) - Notre Dame has dropped from No. 5 to No. 8 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. Notre Dame lost it’s season opener at Ohio State, the No. 2 team in the country at the time, 21-10. In the latest poll, the Buckeyes slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. They were passed in the rankings by defending national champion Georgia, who moved up to No. 2 after dominating their season opener against Oregon.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO