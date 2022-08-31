Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
House Prices Are Now Rising Fastest in These 15 U.S. Metro Areas
The newly released Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index shows that home prices have increased by 4.0 percent from the first quarter of the year.
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Home sellers beware: Wall Street warns housing prices could "stall completely" or even dip
The past couple of years have proved to be a great time for home sellers, with property prices jumping by almost 40% since the start of the pandemic. But those heady days are likely over, with Wall Street economists predicting that the average home price could either "stall completely" or even fall as a housing correction takes hold.
mansionglobal.com
High-End Pandemic Boomtowns Will Turn in Home Buyers’ Favor This Fall
After a California couple lost bids on 10 homes in a year and a half, real estate agent Kristin Halton thought her clients might be on the verge of giving up. “They were getting tired,” said Ms. Halton, an agent with Douglas Elliman in Newport Beach, California. But this...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Bank of America Offering Mortgages With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Costs to First-Time Black Homebuyers
Bank of America (BoA) is now offering Black and Hispanic first-time homebuyers in select cities mortgages with zero down payment and zero closing costs. NBC News reported that BoA’s Community Affordable Loan Solution (CALS) mortgages will help Black and Hispanic individuals and families acquire an affordable loan to purchase a home. The CALS will be available in certain Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami neighborhoods.
Housing expert: Buyers 'have the upper hand'
As the housing market cools and returns to pre-pandemic norms, sellers — once in the driver’s seat — now have to readjust. A new Realtor.com survey found that 92% of sellers accepted some buyer-friendly terms and 41% accepted some contingencies in the contract. This is a stark contrast to the bidding wars and contingency waivers last year and earlier this year.
‘We’re in a housing recession’
The housing market has cooled so much as the Fed withdraws its support for the economy that some analysts say it may be in a slump.
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
Mortgage Rates for Sept. 2, 2022: Rates Trend Upward
A couple of important mortgage rates crept upward today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also inched up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
Mortgage rates jump over a half-point in two weeks
Mortgage rates jumped again this week, giving no relief to the price-weary homebuyers still in the market. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.66% from 5.55% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac, and is up more than a half-point from two weeks ago. While lower than the 5.81% registered in June, the rate remains over 2 percentage points higher than the start of the year.
Millennial and Gen Z renters in big cities face brutal inflation that’s even worse than everywhere else
While income levels for both Gen Z and millennials have increased by nearly 10% since 2020, their overall expenses increased by 17%, leaving them with less income to grapple with rising costs. Rent costs are quickly outpacing Gen Z and Millennials incomes, and inflation is hitting them harder because of...
One in five home sellers is now dropping their asking price as the housing market cools
Home sellers are getting nervous, as the once hot housing market cools fast. One in five sellers in August dropped their asking price, according to Realtor.com. A year ago that share was just 11%. The average home sold for less than its list price for the first time in more...
TechCrunch
Landa can make you a landlord with just $5
So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
BET
Bank of America Starts No-Down-Payment Home Loans In Black, Latino Communities To Close Homeownership Gap
Bank of America launched a pilot program in several cities to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino neighborhoods obtain mortgage loans without down payments, closing costs or credit score minimums, Bloomberg News reports. The trial program seeks to close the minority homeownership gap by eliminating some of those obstacles,...
New Covid Variant BA.4.6 Outcompeting Dominant BA.5 Across Swath Of U.S. For First Time
The Centers for Disease Control’s weekly variant proportions data update today offered the clearest indication yet that a new Omicron strain dubbed BA.4.6 may be able to outcompete now-dominant BA.5 in the United States. While BA.4.6 has been in the U.S. since at least May, it remained below 2% of new cases sequenced until July, when it gradually began to rise, even as BA.5 continued to do the same. As of this week’s CDC reporting, it currently stands at 7.5%. But the real wrinkle comes when the variant proportions are broken out regionally. In the area defined primarily by California, Arizona and...
CNBC
Bank of America's new home loan program lets borrowers buy homes in select cities with 0% down and no closing costs
Bank of America is launching a new mortgage product that would allow first-time homebuyers to purchase a home with no down payment, no mortgage insurance and zero closing costs. In an effort to close the racial homeownership gap, the Community Affordable Loan Solution will launch in markets with predominantly Black...
