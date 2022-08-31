ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Black Enterprise

Bank of America Offering Mortgages With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Costs to First-Time Black Homebuyers

Bank of America (BoA) is now offering Black and Hispanic first-time homebuyers in select cities mortgages with zero down payment and zero closing costs. NBC News reported that BoA’s Community Affordable Loan Solution (CALS) mortgages will help Black and Hispanic individuals and families acquire an affordable loan to purchase a home. The CALS will be available in certain Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami neighborhoods.
AOL Corp

Housing expert: Buyers 'have the upper hand'

As the housing market cools and returns to pre-pandemic norms, sellers — once in the driver’s seat — now have to readjust. A new Realtor.com survey found that 92% of sellers accepted some buyer-friendly terms and 41% accepted some contingencies in the contract. This is a stark contrast to the bidding wars and contingency waivers last year and earlier this year.
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Sept. 2, 2022: Rates Trend Upward

A couple of important mortgage rates crept upward today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also inched up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
AOL Corp

Mortgage rates jump over a half-point in two weeks

Mortgage rates jumped again this week, giving no relief to the price-weary homebuyers still in the market. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.66% from 5.55% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac, and is up more than a half-point from two weeks ago. While lower than the 5.81% registered in June, the rate remains over 2 percentage points higher than the start of the year.
TechCrunch

Landa can make you a landlord with just $5

So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
Deadline

New Covid Variant BA.4.6 Outcompeting Dominant BA.5 Across Swath Of U.S. For First Time

The Centers for Disease Control’s weekly variant proportions data update today offered the clearest indication yet that a new Omicron strain dubbed BA.4.6 may be able to outcompete now-dominant BA.5 in the United States. While BA.4.6 has been in the U.S. since at least May, it remained below 2% of new cases sequenced until July, when it gradually began to rise, even as BA.5 continued to do the same. As of this week’s CDC reporting, it currently stands at 7.5%. But the real wrinkle comes when the variant proportions are broken out regionally. In the area defined primarily by California, Arizona and...
