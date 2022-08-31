Read full article on original website
Mississippi Actress Starts Campaign to Help Fund Youth Arts Program in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss.—Amia Edwards, 8 years old at the time, gathered in the living room with her mother and siblings. It was movie night, and the night’s pick was “The Color Purple.” The movie arrived at the scene with Sophia’s monologue at the dinner table, where she had finally broken her silence after prison and abuse made her a shell of herself. It was in this scene that Sophia came alive and was born again.
fox8live.com
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez groups collecting water for Jackson
NATCHEZ — A number of Natchez organizations are collecting donations and bottled water for the people of Jackson, whose municipal water system has shut down. On Thursday, after just collecting water for less than 24 hours, Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the city collected and sent two trailer loads of water to Jackson.
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
Madison County Journal
Newest Madison carwash open for business
MADISON – The new GoShine Express Carwash on Highway 51 is open for business to give residents here another option to keep their cars clean. Although the new carwash had a soft opening to the public on August 10, the City of Madison held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning along with free carwashes to those who attended as thanks for supporting the business.
Mississippi Link
Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top
Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure slowly improved in Mississippi’s capital city Friday but officials outlined numerous challenges and occasional setbacks as they worked to restore running water from the city’s aging, neglected water system to all in the city of 150,000. A minor leak in an...
vicksburgnews.com
New Mt Elem Church collecting water for Jackson residents until noon Saturday
Pastor Leonard Walker at New Mt Elem Church is asking for bottled water donations to add to their collections for Jackson residents suffering the water crisis. “We’ve got two trucks and a trailer out here, just trying to help out any way we can,” Pastor Walker said. Walker...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
erienewsnow.com
Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'
When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport
The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
WLBT
National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home. “I’m feeling sad about that,” she said. Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of […]
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'
Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.
vicksburgnews.com
Enrollment open for Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Fall session
The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced today the opening of enrollment for the Fall 2022 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Program. The program is a six-week program geared towards individuals interested in starting or growing a small business. The program will cover everything from legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and all other essential components associated with starting and running a successful small business.
WLBT
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing...
