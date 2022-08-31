ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

ccsoh.us

Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom

September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Farm Science Review is celebrating 60th year

The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. “Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide...
LONDON, OH
townandtourist.com

29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Schmidt’s Day at the Ross County Historical Society

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The public is invited to celebrate the German heritage of Chillicothe and Ross County at “Schmidt’s Day at the Ross County Historical Society.”. The event will take place on Friday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Ross County Heritage Center located at 45 West Fifth Street in Chillicothe and will feature traditional German food prepared by the world-famous Schmidt’s restaurant located in German Village in Columbus.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Government
Cincinnati CityBeat

Two Universities in Ohio Named to National “2022 Best of the Best LGBTQ+ Friendly” List

Two universities in Ohio have been named to the “2022 Best of the Best LGBTQ+-Friendly Colleges and Universities” list. The list is compiled by Campus Pride, the leading national nonprofit organization for student leaders and campus groups working to create a safer college environment for LGBTQ+ students. The institutions recognized achieved the highest percentages in the LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks for policies, programs and practices on the Campus Pride Index, a national benchmarking tool.
OHIO STATE
columbusmessenger.com

Garden Railway tour includes Mt. Sterling stop

The Columbus Garden Railway Society’s fall garden tour is set for 1-5 p.m. Sept. 11. It features working model train displays that run through outdoor gardens. Eighteen model train enthusiasts are opening their yards for the tour. Admission is free. The event goes on rain or shine. The home...
MOUNT STERLING, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1

TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

The Ohio State students who lived under the 'Shoe'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They came from small towns like Marietta and Salem. They were smart and most were the first in their families to attend college. But these kids from Ohio who yearned for a better life than their parents did not have the financial means to pay for college.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

South Charleston gears up for Heritage Days Festival

The South Charleston Heritage Commission is hosting its biggest event of the year, the Heritage Days Festival, on Sept. 24. Visitors can expect all sorts of food, entertainment, vendors and more with everything taking place in and around the historic train depot and log house at 147 W. Mound St.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Rodeo and night life fun at the Morrow County Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The rodeo made its return to the Morrow County Fair this year where the grandstand was completey packed with those of all ages to watch the show. In addition, the Morrow County Fair also kept alive as the sun went down.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines

The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
COLUMBUS, OH

