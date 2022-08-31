Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah, Kevil men appointed to LBL board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a pair of western Kentucky men to the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Keith Murt and Russell Tilford will be the newest members of the board. Murt is from Paducah. He is the president of Murtco Inc. Tilford is from Kevil. He serves as the...
westkentuckystar.com
Adams partnering with brewers, vintners to find poll workers
After a similar campaign in 2020, Secretary of State Michael Adams is once again turning to brewers to help recruit poll workers, and some wineries have joined in. The "SOS from your SOS" campaign was initiated in 2020 because many older poll workers declined to work due to COVID. The...
Comments / 0