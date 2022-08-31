ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Paducah, Kevil men appointed to LBL board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a pair of western Kentucky men to the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Keith Murt and Russell Tilford will be the newest members of the board. Murt is from Paducah. He is the president of Murtco Inc. Tilford is from Kevil. He serves as the...
PADUCAH, KY
Adams partnering with brewers, vintners to find poll workers

After a similar campaign in 2020, Secretary of State Michael Adams is once again turning to brewers to help recruit poll workers, and some wineries have joined in. The "SOS from your SOS" campaign was initiated in 2020 because many older poll workers declined to work due to COVID. The...
KENTUCKY STATE

