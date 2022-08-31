The world is your oyster when you live in the resort-style community of Coastal Club. A first-class clubhouse (Lighthouse Club) includes a large game room with a bar and pool tables, fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor infinity pool with swim-up bar, and a separate splash pool complete with waterslide and fountains. Enjoy the community garden, dog park, 3-mile wooded nature trail or tennis courts. Walk over to the Lighthouse Club and enjoy a catered meal from Big Fish Grille. And if that is not enough, just a short drive to downtown Lewes and the Beach. When you choose to stay home, you can fully relax in this stunning home with an open floor plan. Step inside and be wowed by 10 ft ceilings on this one-level living home. The family room features a double-sided fireplace that is shared with the 3 season room for cozy nights. Sit by the fire in your family room or for fun evenings on the porch with friends. A true gourmet kitchen adds the coastal flair with white cabinets, granite countertop, and a large island with seating for 4. A gas cooktop and wall oven provide the tools that any chef can succeed. The breakfast room has a 6 ft bumpout for entertaining friends and family. The 3-season room has EZ Breeze-type windows that you can use as a screened porch in the warmer months or put the windows up for the cooler seasons. The fireplace will certainly make it toasty. Step into the primary suite w/tray ceiling and hardwood floors and bath complete with dual vanities, shower stall, water closet and jetted soaking tub. But the piece de resistance is the closet that has been outfitted by California Closets. This will keep everything neat and tidy. There is a designated office with french doors so that you can have as much privacy as you desire. 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway bath. The laundry room has a sink and cabinets for all of your storage needs. Additional upgrades include central vac, epoxy garage floor, plantation shutters and blinds throughout, and an outdoor trash bin enclosure. A well has been added so that you can use your irrigation system as often as you like. This is the ideal home for anyone who desires one-level living and does not want to spend any time with maintenance or repair issues. This is an ideal location in the Newport Section and within a short walking distance of the clubhouse and pools. Whether you are looking for a primary home, a getaway home, or a rental investment, this will meet your needs.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO