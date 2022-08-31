Read full article on original website
whatsupmag.com
Expert of the Month: Steven Arcé
Meet Steven Arcé, a licensed REALTOR and sales manager of Anne Arundel County’s top waterfront sales team. He has been an integral part of the team’s sales effort since 2017 resulting in $400,000,000 worth of business. Steven, please tell us about your journey into real estate and...
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
whatsupmag.com
Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Seeks Volunteers
Easton, MD - Volunteering has never been easier! Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), sponsored by Upper Shore Aging, Inc. (USA) and funded by AmeriCorps, spans three counties on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland: Kent, Talbot, and Caroline. RSVP, launched in 2021, recruits and places older adults (age 55+) in a diverse range of volunteer activities to meet various community needs.
whatsupmag.com
Savor the Chesapeake: September 2022
Restaurant news and culinary trends throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. So much has been going on in our area, keeping us on our culinary toes. New restaurants have opened, old favorites have closed, and food festivals are taking place. What new foods are you going to try this month? And what cocktail are you going to pair it with?
NBC Washington
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved
Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
cambridgespy.org
Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital
On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
talbotspy.org
Bluepoint Hospitality Group Provides Generous Support to Habitat Choptank
Habitat for Humanity Choptank received a generous gift of $25,000 from Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This gift will be used for critical equipment to help Habitat Choptank build and rehab homes in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat Choptank is using Bluepoint Hospitality’s gift for three new construction trailers. While the affiliate...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Howard County becomes first county in nation to be certified as LEED Platinum
Howard County has been designated as a LEED Platinum community – the highest designation possible — under the United States Green Building Council’s LEED for Cities and Communities certification program, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and other officials announced today. The designation came after an extensive year-long...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury announces recent Employee of the Month
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury announced their Employee of the Month for last month. Congrats to Doug Parker of the Salisbury Fire Department, who was nominated by his peers for his outstanding teamwork and problem solving. Last month, he was heading to an off-duty training event when he was able to administer aid to a fellow plane passenger who passed out. He kept care of the passenger the whole flight until ground EMS crews were able to take over.
whatsupmag.com
Drivers & Diamonds Golf Invitational
On June 3rd, Luminis Health hosted the Drivers & Diamonds Golf Invitational at Queenstown Harbor Golf. Sponsors and community partners who supported the event enjoyed a day on the golf course followed by an evening reception. All proceeds benefit mental health and addiction care services at both Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center.
WTOP
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse still looking for bidders
You can be the first to bid on a 120-year-old Chesapeake Bay lighthouse that the federal government is auctioning off online. The Hooper Island Lighthouse is located about 4 miles offshore from Middle Hooper Island, which is part of Dorchester County, Maryland. The four-story caisson lighthouse was built in 1902, and juts more than 60 feet above the water.
whatsupmag.com
Expert of the Month: Kelly O’Donnell, M.D.
Meet Kelly O’Donnell, M.D., a board-certified vein specialist with an extensive medical background whose focus is on providing pain-free solutions and ensuring the comfort of her patients. Dr. O’Donnell earned her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, completing her internship in general surgery at the University Hospitals of Cleveland and her residency in anesthesiology and critical care at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She spent a decade practicing cardiovascular and critical care anesthesia in the Washington, D.C., area before turning her focus to vein care. After being certified as a Registered Vascular Technologist (RVT) and a Registered Physician of Vascular Interpretation (RPVI), Dr. O’Donnell earned board certification in venous disease from the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. She is an active member of the American College of Phlebology and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.
Wbaltv.com
Towson Row's Whole Foods space sells to New York investor for $26.8M
TOWSON, Md. — An out-of-state investor has acquired the new Towson Row Whole Foods market space for $26.8 million. Archive video above: Towson Row to bring more development (June 2013) Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Stan Johnson Co. brokered the recent deal to sell the market portion of a high-rise development at...
Cape Gazette
5 Acres, Land partially prepped for development
This is a beautiful 5-acre parcel with trees in the middle of the large cleared areas on each side. It is nicely laid out, almost in an even rectangle, perpendicular off of Robinsonville Road. Address is 18212 Robinsonville Rd, Lewes, DE 19958. Currently listed at $3,250,000. While this is unimproved land for sale, there has been some work done in preparation for development, but no current buildings are located on the parcel. An approved Del Dot entrance is completed with a stop sign installed. There is electricity available on site with fuse boxes as temporary power. Contact Delaware Electric Co-op for details to turn on the power. Water is available on site but not in service yet with one extra fire hydrant placed on the property just north of the Del Dot entrance. Water needs a usable connection but then could be turned on. Contact Tide Water for details. A current water management dry pond is constructed on-site that can be used or possibly changed. Previous site plans, which were drawn for a church, are available upon request for other possible details that may be useful in your planning for this site. Other possible uses could include 5-20 residential homes, or maybe up to 30 townhomes, a church, or perhaps some other special purpose provided proper re-zoning approval is obtained. At one time there was approval for a section in the back to be subdivided but was never paid for therefore it was never divided. Current brush pile will be moved or burned off prior to settlement.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore entertainment complex featuring Topgolf near complete
Things are moving right along at the Warner Street Entertainment District, the area between the Horseshoe Casino and the stadiums that will soon feature two new world-class venues. What used to be an area filled with abandoned warehouses and a parking lot now has a lot of construction underway on...
New Maryland Dove to visit Annapolis
The new Maryland Dove, an 84-foot wooden ship from Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC), will be visiting Annapolis from September 9 – 11, 2022. The public is invited during this time to get a glimpse of what traveling by water was like for the first European settlers and to see the beautiful ship in person. […]
Wbaltv.com
Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area
Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Coastal Club - 31559 Gooseberry Way
The world is your oyster when you live in the resort-style community of Coastal Club. A first-class clubhouse (Lighthouse Club) includes a large game room with a bar and pool tables, fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor infinity pool with swim-up bar, and a separate splash pool complete with waterslide and fountains. Enjoy the community garden, dog park, 3-mile wooded nature trail or tennis courts. Walk over to the Lighthouse Club and enjoy a catered meal from Big Fish Grille. And if that is not enough, just a short drive to downtown Lewes and the Beach. When you choose to stay home, you can fully relax in this stunning home with an open floor plan. Step inside and be wowed by 10 ft ceilings on this one-level living home. The family room features a double-sided fireplace that is shared with the 3 season room for cozy nights. Sit by the fire in your family room or for fun evenings on the porch with friends. A true gourmet kitchen adds the coastal flair with white cabinets, granite countertop, and a large island with seating for 4. A gas cooktop and wall oven provide the tools that any chef can succeed. The breakfast room has a 6 ft bumpout for entertaining friends and family. The 3-season room has EZ Breeze-type windows that you can use as a screened porch in the warmer months or put the windows up for the cooler seasons. The fireplace will certainly make it toasty. Step into the primary suite w/tray ceiling and hardwood floors and bath complete with dual vanities, shower stall, water closet and jetted soaking tub. But the piece de resistance is the closet that has been outfitted by California Closets. This will keep everything neat and tidy. There is a designated office with french doors so that you can have as much privacy as you desire. 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway bath. The laundry room has a sink and cabinets for all of your storage needs. Additional upgrades include central vac, epoxy garage floor, plantation shutters and blinds throughout, and an outdoor trash bin enclosure. A well has been added so that you can use your irrigation system as often as you like. This is the ideal home for anyone who desires one-level living and does not want to spend any time with maintenance or repair issues. This is an ideal location in the Newport Section and within a short walking distance of the clubhouse and pools. Whether you are looking for a primary home, a getaway home, or a rental investment, this will meet your needs.
