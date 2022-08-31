Read full article on original website
Maserati Teases New Electric GranTurismo Folgore in California
Maserati takes the camouflage off the GranTurismo Folgore and shows the new model in a teaser video with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. The automaker previously claimed a total of 1200 hp from three electric motors and is now backing that statement up with a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds followed by a top speed of over 200 mph.
