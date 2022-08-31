Polestar recorded revenues of $1.04 billion in the first six months of 2022, compared to $534.8 million in the same period of 2021, representing 95% growth year over year. The automaker is getting ready to debut the Polestar 3 SUV, which will be built in the US and will be the brand's second battery-electric model.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO