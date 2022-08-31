ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee's claim of $24.2B in 2021 tourism spending questioned by experts

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgV34_0hctQcIZ00

(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Tourism is touting a report saying that the state brought in a record $24.2 billion in tourism spending in 2021.

That number came from a report commissioned and paid for by the department and completed by a company called Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of another company named Oxford Economics whose purpose is to conduct these reports for clients.

Those numbers, however, don’t always add up, according to economist J.C. Bradbury of Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

"I don't put much stock in any commissioned economic impact reports," Bradbury said. "I think it's important to be skeptical of any for-hire economic impact report that is commissioned by a tourism agency that has an interest in showing a large impact from tourism."

The report claimed that visitors spend $66 million per day in the state and that visitor spending led to $1.9 billion in state and local taxes in 2021.

For comparison, Tennessee collected $12.9 billion in total sales and use taxes for the fiscal year that ended in July.

The report also included county-by-county numbers for visitor spending, with Davidson County leading the way at $12.3 billion of "total economic impact" and $248 million of direct visitor spending.

Sevier County was second with $117.4 million in direct spending with Shelby County at $109.7 million while Shelby was listed with $5.6 billion of total economic impact and Sevier with $5.4 billion.

The report will be handed out to attendees at the Governor’s Conference on Hospitality & Tourism from Sept. 28-30 in Memphis.

Tourism drives economic development and job creation so that every Tennessean can thrive," Gov. Lee said in a statement about the report. "Our decision to prioritize strong recovery has yielded record levels of tourism growth, and we continue to welcome visitors to see all Tennessee has to offer, from the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains."

Last June, Lee was criticized for the $2.5 million spent on a "Tennessee on Me" tourism initiative, which awarded $250 airline vouchers to those who booked hotel stays through the state website at a designated hotel in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville or Chattanooga.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Georgia State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Vouchers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Department Of Tourism#Tourism Economics#Oxford Economics#Kennesaw State University#Sevier
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy