The story of Pinocchio has been seen through many iterations over the 142 years since the Carlo Collodi tale was first published, though, most of us think of the 1940s Disney classic, and a long branch of a nose, whenever the wooden toy who became a real boy is mentioned. This musical film will be Disney’s first revisiting of the classic story in 82 years. The new, wondrous, epic take on the famous fable will feature a mix of live-action and animation, a task that seems as daunting as escaping the belly of a whale, and may take a little magic to pull off. Here you’ll find the live-action actors and voice-acted animated characters tasked with bringing the story of bravery, love, and family to life.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO