Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Collider
David F. Sandberg Dismisses 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Reshoot Rumors
Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director, David F. Sandberg, took to Instagram to dismiss recent rumors that the movie’s delay was caused by reshoots. After the movie was moved from December 2022 to March 2023, fans got concerned that the delay would mean the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 DCEU film Shazam! would go through some last-minute changes. That’s not the case, though, as Sandberg underlines the movie is nearly done and won’t be touched until release.
Collider
7 Underrated Movies Directed by Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood is one of the most recognizable stars in American cinema history and is continuing to make movies into his 90s. He had a few small roles as far back as the 1950s before getting recognition as a TV actor in the late '50s and early 1960s, with his profile blowing up thanks to his role in the iconic Man With No Name trilogy in the mid-60s. From there, he's been a staple of pop culture, and beyond acting, he started a successful directing career in the early 1970s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
9 Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year
Releasing a movie is tough work for everyone involved, especially the director. Ideally, they're the person who's in control of the film throughout all stages of production. If you think about it, a film's writer is mostly involved in the pre-production, the cast are essential for the production/filming stage, and the editor is there mostly for post-production. They're all important roles, but they can more or less be attributed to one stage of a film's production.
Collider
Daredevil Gets New Scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Re-Release
Marvel has re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home to honor National Cinema Day this weekend, and fans are being treated to an extra scene with everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen lawyer, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The re-release was always touted as having additional footage, though this is the first confirmation that Daredevil himself is in one of the scenes.
Collider
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
10 Best Pixar Films Ranked, According To IMDB
The animation company, Pixar, has been making audiences laugh and cry for over two decades now. In that time, they've created a variety of hilarious, heart-warming films suitable for the whole family, plus they're responsible for some of cinema's most iconic recent characters. Though their most recent film, Lightyear, was...
Collider
From 'Hannibal' to 'Beetlejuice,' Cinema's Most Horrifying Dinner Parties
Recent movies like The Invitation, The Feast, and The Menu have whetted our appetite for more meaty movies with memorable dinner party scenes to sink our teeth into. Now, not every entry on the forthcoming list will be to everybody’s taste, but you’re almost certain to find something here to tickle those taste buds… whether it's cannibalism, multiple-murder, monkey brains, or fetuses in baked goods. There is definitely a dish that the whole family can enjoy. Bon appétit!
Collider
'Stargirl': Brec Bassinger On the Crossovers She Wants To See
Stargirl lead actress Brec Bassinger has shared who she would like to see Courtney Whitmore team-up with in the future. In an interview with Looper, Bassinger talked about which series she would like to see crossover with Stargirl. Although Stargirl airs on The CW, the series has been mostly kept...
Collider
How 'She-Hulk's Fourth-Wall Breaks Make the MCU Feel More Interactive
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, well-versed in tons of canon lore, sprinkled sweetly atop the original comic books, are as devoted as they come. Of course, with devotion come opinions, and opinions — particularly in the age of social media — birth interaction. Marvel Studios’ latest project, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stays true to its comic-book roots, going a step further to incorporate inclusion. A series of fourth-wall breaks and dialogue bordering on conversation, as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) stares right through our TV screens, make for one pretty epic viewing experience, as well as the perfect nod to the loyal fanbase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
New 'Halloween' 4K Collection Extras Announced by Scream Factory
It’s the beginning of September, which means horror fans have already started counting down the days till Halloween. There are so many exciting horror physical releases coming in the next two months like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, and The Fog. Those films are all coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Shout Factory/Scream Factory. However, another amazing release coming out in early October is their Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002). This includes Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection. Now Scream Factory has announced the extras for the release and if you're a Resurrection fan you’re going to be really happy.
Collider
'Pinocchio' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney Live-Action Remake
The story of Pinocchio has been seen through many iterations over the 142 years since the Carlo Collodi tale was first published, though, most of us think of the 1940s Disney classic, and a long branch of a nose, whenever the wooden toy who became a real boy is mentioned. This musical film will be Disney’s first revisiting of the classic story in 82 years. The new, wondrous, epic take on the famous fable will feature a mix of live-action and animation, a task that seems as daunting as escaping the belly of a whale, and may take a little magic to pull off. Here you’ll find the live-action actors and voice-acted animated characters tasked with bringing the story of bravery, love, and family to life.
Collider
'Supernatural': 10 Times The Winchester Brothers Broke Our Hearts
The CW's long-running sci-fi/fantasy show was no stranger to putting us through the emotional wringer during its 15-year run. In fact, by the end of the first season, we'd learned to expect it. Although, that didn't make dealing with it any easier. From nail-biting cliffhangers to the deaths of beloved characters, Supernatural became professionals at crippling their fans with downright heartbreak that often left us in denial at what we'd just witnessed.
Collider
'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Finds Its Main Villain on 'The Orville' Cast
David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in The CW's Arrowverse as well as being a frequent director on several DC television projects, recently revealed that Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) will be joining Season 3 of Superman & Lois in a currently unnamed role. The original report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Whale's Brendan Fraser Discusses Using a Prosthetic Suit for His 600-Pound Character
Actor Brendan Fraser has spoken about the physical demand of playing a 600-pound character in director Darren Aronofsky’s new drama, The Whale. The actor revealed he “developed muscles (he) didn’t know (he) had", and "learned to move in a new way". The film premiered at the ongoing Venice Film Festival to a resounding response, with many calling Fraser’s performance his career’s best.
Collider
'Arrow' Star David Ramsey Addresses John Diggle's Green Lantern Future
Arrow's John Diggle may still have a future as an Emerald Knight. While at DragonCon (via The Direct), David Ramsey talked about Diggle's possible Green Lantern future. Although Diggle's story in the Arrowverse began as Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) bodyguard, he later joined Oliver in his quest to save Starling City (which later became Star City). Starting in the show's fourth season, Diggle began suiting up as Spartan. In Season 6, he even took up the mantle of Green Arrow after Oliver temporarily retired. In Arrow's series finale, Diggle found a box with a glowing green light, which is hinted to be a Green Lantern ring.
Collider
All the New Horror Movies Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
It’s September, which means that we are that much closer to Halloween! Thankfully, HBO Max, no matter the time of year, is always ready to serve up some scares. This month, the disturbingly inventive Sundance Film Festival selection We’re All Going to the World’s Fair hits the streaming platform. If you want to travel quite a few decades into the past, be sure to check out 1942’s Cat People and 1958’s Frankenstein 1970. A couple of sequels to The Ring and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchises also sneak into the library, as well as stories about an odd mother-daughter bonding activity, a haunted house in Vermont, and one angry miner.
Collider
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
Comments / 2