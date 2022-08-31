Read full article on original website
Lococo, Scott earn All-Tournament Team honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--Bellarmine University's Anna Lococo and Jayme Scott were among the seven players named to the All-Tournament Team from Miami University's Best Western Invitational that was played on Friday and Saturday. Lococo, a libero from Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy, totaled 39 digs in Bellarmine's three matches to lead the Knights'...
Field hockey nabs early lead but drops morning match at UC-Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — Despite an early lead and its highest-scoring game of the season, Bellarmine field hockey fell to UC-Davis by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. It was an afternoon match by eastern standards, but due to a heat warning, the match had an early 9:00 a.m. start time in the pacific time zone.
Women's soccer returns home to welcome Dayton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a string of road games — and stalemates — the Bellarmine University women's soccer team will return to Owsley B. Frazier Stadium on Sunday when the Knights welcome Dayton for a 3 p.m. (ET) contest. Two years ago, Bellarmine (0-1-3) made its Division-I...
Men's soccer to square off with Chicago State at home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fresh off its first win of the season, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team is set to host Chicago State at 2 p.m. (ET) Monday at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine (1-1-1) and Chicago State (0-1-2) met in the Windy City last season at DePaul University....
Zed's goal propels men's soccer to 2-1 win over NKU
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Senior midfielder Haziq Zed assisted on one goal and scored another in leading the Bellarmine University men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night at NKU Soccer Stadium. Junior forward Nolan McGrath registered a goal and sophomore midfielder Brendan Schoemehl...
Knights fall to Marshall, Middle Tennessee
OXFORD, Ohio — The Bellarmine volleyball team dropped both of its Friday matches in Miami University's Best Western Invitational at Millett Hall, falling in straight sets to Marshall in the opener the dropping a 1-3 decision to Middle Tennessee in the second match. "It was definitely a tough day...
Wells delivers all-time top 50 5k performance as XC squads open season
FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Bellarmine University cross country teams opened the season Friday in the Mike Baumer XC Classic at Fairborn Community Park. Emma Wells had a strong start to her senior campaign, posting the 42nd-best 5k time in program history after finishing in 18:32.9. Freshman Sierra Oesterling delivered an auspicious collegiate debut after clocking an 18:45.7, which places her 16th on the program's performance list (measures PR).
