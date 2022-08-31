DAVIS, Calif. — Despite an early lead and its highest-scoring game of the season, Bellarmine field hockey fell to UC-Davis by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. It was an afternoon match by eastern standards, but due to a heat warning, the match had an early 9:00 a.m. start time in the pacific time zone.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO