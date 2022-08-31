ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellarmine.edu

Lococo, Scott earn All-Tournament Team honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--Bellarmine University's Anna Lococo and Jayme Scott were among the seven players named to the All-Tournament Team from Miami University's Best Western Invitational that was played on Friday and Saturday. Lococo, a libero from Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy, totaled 39 digs in Bellarmine's three matches to lead the Knights'...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Field hockey nabs early lead but drops morning match at UC-Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — Despite an early lead and its highest-scoring game of the season, Bellarmine field hockey fell to UC-Davis by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. It was an afternoon match by eastern standards, but due to a heat warning, the match had an early 9:00 a.m. start time in the pacific time zone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer returns home to welcome Dayton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a string of road games — and stalemates — the Bellarmine University women's soccer team will return to Owsley B. Frazier Stadium on Sunday when the Knights welcome Dayton for a 3 p.m. (ET) contest. Two years ago, Bellarmine (0-1-3) made its Division-I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer to square off with Chicago State at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fresh off its first win of the season, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team is set to host Chicago State at 2 p.m. (ET) Monday at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine (1-1-1) and Chicago State (0-1-2) met in the Windy City last season at DePaul University....
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
bellarmine.edu

Zed's goal propels men's soccer to 2-1 win over NKU

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Senior midfielder Haziq Zed assisted on one goal and scored another in leading the Bellarmine University men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night at NKU Soccer Stadium. Junior forward Nolan McGrath registered a goal and sophomore midfielder Brendan Schoemehl...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights fall to Marshall, Middle Tennessee

OXFORD, Ohio — The Bellarmine volleyball team dropped both of its Friday matches in Miami University's Best Western Invitational at Millett Hall, falling in straight sets to Marshall in the opener the dropping a 1-3 decision to Middle Tennessee in the second match. "It was definitely a tough day...
OXFORD, OH
bellarmine.edu

Wells delivers all-time top 50 5k performance as XC squads open season

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Bellarmine University cross country teams opened the season Friday in the Mike Baumer XC Classic at Fairborn Community Park. Emma Wells had a strong start to her senior campaign, posting the 42nd-best 5k time in program history after finishing in 18:32.9. Freshman Sierra Oesterling delivered an auspicious collegiate debut after clocking an 18:45.7, which places her 16th on the program's performance list (measures PR).
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy