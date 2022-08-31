ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collider

From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms

Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022

Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
Collider

'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong

If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
Collider

'That '90s Show': Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Spinoff Series

Will the Cast of That '70s Show Make An Appearance?. The coming-of-age stoner-comedy tv series That '70s Show is getting a spin-off. Netflix announced That '90s Show in early October amid the current cultural fascination with '90s nostalgia. Like That '70s Show, the new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner returning to write with their daughter Lindsey Turner.
Collider

'Criminal Minds': 10 Most Popular Agents From Worst to Best, Ranked

TV shows with large ensembles are usually a fan favorite because there is always one or more characters the viewers can relate to. Characters they love, care for and learn from. This inevitably leads to fans creating their own lists of which characters are best and which ones don’t deserve even a bit of screen time. This happened with Criminal Minds, a show that gave the audience a long list of agents and guest stars to love or hate.
Collider

Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year

Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
Collider

'All American' Season 5 Trailer Shows Change on the Horizon

Good news for fans of CW’s All American, a teaser trailer for the fifth season has finally dropped one month before its premiere. The popular American sports drama series, co-produced by Robbie Rogers and Jon Wallace, will premiere its new season on Monday, October 10th at 8 pm ET/PT on the CW, followed by the Season 2 premiere of All American: Homecoming.
Collider

Why 'The Sandman's "The Sound of Her Wings" Brings Me Hope

What would you do if you met Death? What would it be like for you? Is it a specter, all bones, dark clothes, and gardening instruments? If you look to Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (both the Vertigo graphic novel and its Netflix counterpart) for answers, then Death is... amazing. The Sandman was a landmark in the world of comic books and graphic novels long before it became a successful Netflix series. It’s the star by which generations of storytellers have navigated the grand business of creating dreams. And with “The Sound of Her Wings," the Netflix adaptation has proven that it is just as inspiring, just as life-affirming, as its source material.
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip

Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
Collider

'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Teaser Trailer Promises High Stakes Return

Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama. The...
Collider

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 2 Recap: Where Do You Belong?

“Bind yourself to me,” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) implores a man she’s only just met as the sea lashes at them both. In the second episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, “Adrift,” our responsibility to each other — even when we’d rather keep to ourselves — is at the center of the action. An elf must trust a human; an elf and a dwarf mend an old rift; a Harfoot connects with a stranger who fell from the stars.
Collider

What We Learned From the Failed American Version of 'Sailor Moon'

Lost media—footage that no longer exists, is missing, or is otherwise unavailable to the public—is having a moment in 2022. Just this June, the fabled "banned episode" of Sesame Street featuring Margaret Hamilton reprising her Wicked Witch character from The Wizard of Oz, deemed too scary for children, resurfaced online. Now, another piece of footage long thought lost to time has been uncovered: The proposed American remake of Sailor Moon, an animated/live-action hybrid. And boy, is it a doozy.
Collider

'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Finds Its Main Villain on 'The Orville' Cast

David Ramsey, known for his role as John Diggle in The CW's Arrowverse as well as being a frequent director on several DC television projects, recently revealed that Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) will be joining Season 3 of Superman & Lois in a currently unnamed role. The original report...
Collider

'Stargirl': Brec Bassinger On the Crossovers She Wants To See

Stargirl lead actress Brec Bassinger has shared who she would like to see Courtney Whitmore team-up with in the future. In an interview with Looper, Bassinger talked about which series she would like to see crossover with Stargirl. Although Stargirl airs on The CW, the series has been mostly kept...
Collider

'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming

At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
