'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
Daniel Kaluuya Discusses Creating "Accessible Excellence" With 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul'
Nope actor and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is moving behind the camera to produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59%. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature debut, the comedy-satire film inspired by her Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta hits theaters this weekend.
9 Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year
Releasing a movie is tough work for everyone involved, especially the director. Ideally, they're the person who's in control of the film throughout all stages of production. If you think about it, a film's writer is mostly involved in the pre-production, the cast are essential for the production/filming stage, and the editor is there mostly for post-production. They're all important roles, but they can more or less be attributed to one stage of a film's production.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who Is High King Gil-galad?
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been playing a complex and intricately constructed game of chess in setting up characters, locations, plot elements, and story arcs for the rest of the series, placing and moving all the necessary pieces needed to understand the stakes of the game as they introduce a dizzying cast of characters: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Nori (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy (Megan Richards), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and of course the enigmatic Stranger (Daniel Weyman) have been established as integral to the plot, and we haven’t even reached Númenor yet.
David F. Sandberg Dismisses 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Reshoot Rumors
Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director, David F. Sandberg, took to Instagram to dismiss recent rumors that the movie’s delay was caused by reshoots. After the movie was moved from December 2022 to March 2023, fans got concerned that the delay would mean the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 DCEU film Shazam! would go through some last-minute changes. That’s not the case, though, as Sandberg underlines the movie is nearly done and won’t be touched until release.
What Happened to J.J. Abrams’ Multimillion Dollar Project 'Demimonde'?
While J.J. Abrams is now most famous for his work in big blockbusters like some of the most recent Star Wars movies or Star Trek, he began to take off in pop culture in the world of television. It was the TV show Alias that put him on the map as an artist while his involvement (including directing the pilot) for Lost also bolstered his profile. The track record of Abrams in television is incredibly impressive, but that doesn’t mean all his forays into small-screen entertainment have been successful or even managed to get off the ground. Case in point: the HBO program Demimonde, which was canned before it even started shooting.
Daredevil Gets New Scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Re-Release
Marvel has re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home to honor National Cinema Day this weekend, and fans are being treated to an extra scene with everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen lawyer, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The re-release was always touted as having additional footage, though this is the first confirmation that Daredevil himself is in one of the scenes.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where Is Valinor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth lore. In the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we get a flashback scene in which a young Galadriel (Amelie Child Villiers) wanders through Valinor, a blessed region that’s supposedly free from evil. In Episode 2, the adult warrior (Morfydd Clark) is granted the honor of traveling back to Valinor from Middle-earth, a journey that’s only permitted to the most honorable Elves. Valinor, also known as the Undying Lands, is also mentioned in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy as the final destination for Elven kind. But where exactly is Valinor? And how is it connected to Middle-earth? Well, it depends on which Age we are.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Morgoth?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore. From the very first episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets Sauron as the big threat Middle-earth will have to face during the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. However, the series also underlines how the world is still recovering from a great war against Morgoth, the Dark Enemy of all creation. In fact, Sauron was only a general to Morgoth who rallied the troops of dark creatures after the Dark Enemy’s defeat. But who is Morgoth exactly? And how could he almost destroy Middle-earth? Now that The Rings of Power is available on Prime Video, let's discuss what happened long before the series starts.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
Jeremy Strong Calls Controversial New Yorker Profile “A Profound Betrayal”
Succession star Jeremy Strong lashed out at the 2021 New Yorker profile that painted him as a deeply intense method actor who failed to “get the joke” about the hit HBO series. In an interview with Vanity Fair on the sidelines of the Telluride Film Festival, Strong said that he felt “foolish” after the profile, which he thought was a “profound betrayal.”
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
7 Underrated Movies Directed by Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood is one of the most recognizable stars in American cinema history and is continuing to make movies into his 90s. He had a few small roles as far back as the 1950s before getting recognition as a TV actor in the late '50s and early 1960s, with his profile blowing up thanks to his role in the iconic Man With No Name trilogy in the mid-60s. From there, he's been a staple of pop culture, and beyond acting, he started a successful directing career in the early 1970s.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is finally arriving. For those of us who are big fans of football, pumpkin spice, and changing leaves, it is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s also a great time of the year to cuddle up on the couch to Netflix and Chill. In the month of September, Netflix has a bunch of new series for you to choose from if you need something a little longer than a movie to dive into. There are so many new shows set to premiere or return that it was pretty difficult to narrow it down to just seven recommendations, but here they are.
