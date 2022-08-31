Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Where to Stream the 'Karate Kid' Series
Ready, aim, kick! Cobra Kai Season 5 is swinging back across our screens with its arrival this week Our favorite bad guys and occasional good guys are gearing up for more showdowns in the mall and inside the dojos, which means plenty of blood, sweat, and tears headed our way. Arriving nine months after Season 4 debuted on December 31, 2020, the series continues to keep alive everything that fans have come to love about the show. Serving as a sequel series to the beloved 80s The Karate Kid franchise, each passing season sees a new (or old) villain coming out of the shadows to challenge the mighty heroes.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Review: Bigger, Sillier, and (Still) A Total Blast
Cobra Kai defied many fans' expectations when it first premiered on YouTube Red in 2018. The series reintroduced Karate Kid fans to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, while also introducing a slew of new characters to fall in love with. Sure the series plays with nostalgia, but it also tries (and succeeds at being its own thing). The series never really caught on until it shifted to Netflix in 2020, and since then Cobra Kai has become one of the streaming service's most popular and celebrated titles. From the return of fan-favorite characters to all the teen angst, and, of course, the still golden as ever will-they won't-they bromance between Daniel and Johnny, series creators Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald have yet to miss a beat.
'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Teaser Trailer Promises High Stakes Return
Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama. The...
Brendan Fraser Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’
The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
Why 'Severance's "Defiant Jazz" Dance Is One of the Best TV Scenes This Year
Created by Dan Erickson, Severance joins the ranks of the dystopian workplace series that have audiences pondering what it means to create work-life balance. The Emmy-nominated series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, an employee from Lumon Industries who agrees to sever his work memories from his nonwork memories. Over the course of the first season, he and his coworkers, played by Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, discover things aren’t all that they appear with this decision they’ve made.
'Supernatural': 10 Times The Winchester Brothers Broke Our Hearts
The CW's long-running sci-fi/fantasy show was no stranger to putting us through the emotional wringer during its 15-year run. In fact, by the end of the first season, we'd learned to expect it. Although, that didn't make dealing with it any easier. From nail-biting cliffhangers to the deaths of beloved characters, Supernatural became professionals at crippling their fans with downright heartbreak that often left us in denial at what we'd just witnessed.
Who Is Morfydd Clark, the Actor Who Plays Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power'?
If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Be Released?. Where Can You Stream The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Who’s In The Cast Of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?. Is there a more terrifying fictional world...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
From 'Atlanta' to 'Fleabag': 11 Short-Running TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms
Television series tend – more often than not – to get cancelled before they reach their natural conclusion. Sometimes a series simply ends without resolution. Other times, a series does get a resolution but way too late, and the conclusion doesn't feel quite right. Sometimes, though, a show ends at just the right time, with a short-run concluded in such an ideal way that even if the fans wanted more, it is impossible not to appreciate the creators' understanding that it was enough, that it was time to stop and move on.
Daredevil Gets New Scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Re-Release
Marvel has re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home to honor National Cinema Day this weekend, and fans are being treated to an extra scene with everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen lawyer, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The re-release was always touted as having additional footage, though this is the first confirmation that Daredevil himself is in one of the scenes.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who Is High King Gil-galad?
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been playing a complex and intricately constructed game of chess in setting up characters, locations, plot elements, and story arcs for the rest of the series, placing and moving all the necessary pieces needed to understand the stakes of the game as they introduce a dizzying cast of characters: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Nori (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy (Megan Richards), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and of course the enigmatic Stranger (Daniel Weyman) have been established as integral to the plot, and we haven’t even reached Númenor yet.
Mila Kunis Has a Dark Secret to Hide in New 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Trailer
Mila Kunis has everything going for her in a new trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive. The film features the star as Ani FaNelli, a newly anointed New York Times writer with money, fashion, a blue-collar fiancée, and most importantly, "the edge." As a documentarian approaches her about an incident that happened at her school years ago, everything from her perfectly constructed life threatens to crumble before her eyes. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Jessica Knoll, the film premieres in theaters for a limited run on September 30 before arriving on Netflix on October 7.
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning': Tom Cruise Delivers Ode to Movie Theaters in the Riskiest PSA Yet
A video of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie, seemingly in the middle of filming a midair action sequence for the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible movie, is being circulated online. The video was originally played before the trailer debut of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at this year’s CinemaCon in April. The event also hosted the first screening of Top Gun: Maverick.
New ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer Transports Us Into Henry Selick’s Glorious Stop-Motion Hell
Netflix has released a new trailer and images for Wendell & Wild, the new grim and gloomy stop-motion horror movie from visionary director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline). Wendell & Wild also counts horror genius Jordan Peele as a writer, making this one of the most anticipated releases of the year.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is Morgoth?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore. From the very first episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets Sauron as the big threat Middle-earth will have to face during the Second Age of Arda, the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. However, the series also underlines how the world is still recovering from a great war against Morgoth, the Dark Enemy of all creation. In fact, Sauron was only a general to Morgoth who rallied the troops of dark creatures after the Dark Enemy’s defeat. But who is Morgoth exactly? And how could he almost destroy Middle-earth? Now that The Rings of Power is available on Prime Video, let's discuss what happened long before the series starts.
The Guinea Pigs Bite Back in 'The Imperfects' New Trailer
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi series The Imperfects, and it showcases a trio of special “guinea pigs” who will “bite back” against those who’ve threatened their humanity and will soon threaten others’. The Imperfects was created, written, and executive produced...
