Cobra Kai defied many fans' expectations when it first premiered on YouTube Red in 2018. The series reintroduced Karate Kid fans to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, while also introducing a slew of new characters to fall in love with. Sure the series plays with nostalgia, but it also tries (and succeeds at being its own thing). The series never really caught on until it shifted to Netflix in 2020, and since then Cobra Kai has become one of the streaming service's most popular and celebrated titles. From the return of fan-favorite characters to all the teen angst, and, of course, the still golden as ever will-they won't-they bromance between Daniel and Johnny, series creators Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald have yet to miss a beat.

