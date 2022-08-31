Read full article on original website
The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in September 2022
I hope you’re ready for a busy viewing month, Disney+ fans, because there’s a ton of exciting stuff on the docket this September! In addition to the ongoing adventures of She-Hulk, September will finally reunite us with old friends (like Cassian Andor) and old foes (those pesky Sanderson Sisters). September 8 is Disney+ Day, which will be an especially busy day for new releases on the platform. We know it can be a little stressful to wade through so much new content, so we hope these seven picks will help you get started. Happy watching, and may your lattes be as pumpkin spiced as you wish.
What Happened to James Cameron’s Failed 'Spider-Man' Movie?
There are a lot of Spider-Man movies floating around. Everyone from Sam Raimi to Jon Watts to Phil Lord & Chris Miller, among others, have put their respective stamps on this web-crawling superhero. Having now gone through several live-action incarnations and even an animated interpretation of his multiverse, it sometimes feels like any potential Spider-Man movie just gets green-lit without question. But in a radically different era for superhero fare, that most certainly wasn’t the case. Back when Hollywood was struggling to crack the code on what to do with feature-length adaptations of Marvel Comics characters, a Spider-Man movie from director James Cameron still couldn’t become a reality.
What We Learned From the Failed American Version of 'Sailor Moon'
Lost media—footage that no longer exists, is missing, or is otherwise unavailable to the public—is having a moment in 2022. Just this June, the fabled "banned episode" of Sesame Street featuring Margaret Hamilton reprising her Wicked Witch character from The Wizard of Oz, deemed too scary for children, resurfaced online. Now, another piece of footage long thought lost to time has been uncovered: The proposed American remake of Sailor Moon, an animated/live-action hybrid. And boy, is it a doozy.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Why 'The Sandman's "The Sound of Her Wings" Brings Me Hope
What would you do if you met Death? What would it be like for you? Is it a specter, all bones, dark clothes, and gardening instruments? If you look to Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (both the Vertigo graphic novel and its Netflix counterpart) for answers, then Death is... amazing. The Sandman was a landmark in the world of comic books and graphic novels long before it became a successful Netflix series. It’s the star by which generations of storytellers have navigated the grand business of creating dreams. And with “The Sound of Her Wings," the Netflix adaptation has proven that it is just as inspiring, just as life-affirming, as its source material.
'Spider-Man 2's Horror Elements Made Doc Ock a Stronger Villain
When it comes to the Spider-Man universe, the second Sam Raimi feature remains highly regarded amongst fans and critics despite the numerous reboots and sequels that have followed the Tobey McGuire vehicle. To recall, the Spidey sequel focuses on Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), whose wife is killed in a freak accident when his nuclear fusion experiment fails and explodes. During that fatal accident, Doc Ock's inhibitor chip is destroyed, and his highly intelligent metal arms feed into the doctor's darker side, which could potentially result in the destruction of an entire city if Spider-Man doesn't stop him.
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Review: Get Ready for Another Ricktastic Adventure
Rick and Morty is back. ‘Nuff said. Okay, maybe not quite enough said. But let’s face it: if you have watched one episode of Rick and Morty, then you have watched them all, multiple times, and you are going to watch this season no matter what this review says. There is no “casual” viewer of Rick and Morty.
'All American' Season 5 Trailer Shows Change on the Horizon
Good news for fans of CW’s All American, a teaser trailer for the fifth season has finally dropped one month before its premiere. The popular American sports drama series, co-produced by Robbie Rogers and Jon Wallace, will premiere its new season on Monday, October 10th at 8 pm ET/PT on the CW, followed by the Season 2 premiere of All American: Homecoming.
The Guinea Pigs Bite Back in 'The Imperfects' New Trailer
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi series The Imperfects, and it showcases a trio of special “guinea pigs” who will “bite back” against those who’ve threatened their humanity and will soon threaten others’. The Imperfects was created, written, and executive produced...
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 3 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned this week for its third episode titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," which finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) making her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) after his actions in The Incredible Hulk landed him in a Supermax prison. Meanwhile, Pug (Josh Segurra) deals with a separate trial, involving a shapeshifting Asgardian elf and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, you read that right.
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong
If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
From 'Hannibal' to 'Beetlejuice,' Cinema's Most Horrifying Dinner Parties
Recent movies like The Invitation, The Feast, and The Menu have whetted our appetite for more meaty movies with memorable dinner party scenes to sink our teeth into. Now, not every entry on the forthcoming list will be to everybody’s taste, but you’re almost certain to find something here to tickle those taste buds… whether it's cannibalism, multiple-murder, monkey brains, or fetuses in baked goods. There is definitely a dish that the whole family can enjoy. Bon appétit!
What Is Khazad-dûm? The Dwarven Kingdom in 'The Rings of Power' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from J.R.R. Tolkien's writing and The Rings of Power.Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy fulfilled nearly every expectation that fans of J.R.R. Tolkien had for an adaptation, but the same could not be said of The Hobbit films. Turning a simple children’s story into an epic trilogy packed with unnecessary subplots was very disappointing for those that were looking for a more straightforward adaptation. Among the issues with The Hobbit films was that the individual Dwarves were not very well fleshed out as characters. Outside of Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), it was hard to distinguish one Dwarf from another.
‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’: Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About the Horror Reboot
Where to Watch the First Three Jeepers Creepers Films?. Legend has it the Creeper rises every 23 years to feed on the flesh of fearful humans. And, while it has been only five years since Jeepers Creepers 3 was released, filmmakers are dusting off the rusty old Creeper truck and bringing back the trenchcoat-wearing demon once again in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
New 'Empire of Light' Images Feature Colin Firth, Olivia Colman
Several new images for Sam Mendes's upcoming film about the same medium, Empire of Lights, have just been released. An official teaser trailer for the upcoming movie was released about a week ago and showcased a love story where the characters are connected through a coastal cinema in 80s England. Empire of Lights stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth. Empire of Lights will reunite writer and director Sam Mendes with acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins. The duo previously worked together on the films Skyfall and 1917.
9 Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year
Releasing a movie is tough work for everyone involved, especially the director. Ideally, they're the person who's in control of the film throughout all stages of production. If you think about it, a film's writer is mostly involved in the pre-production, the cast are essential for the production/filming stage, and the editor is there mostly for post-production. They're all important roles, but they can more or less be attributed to one stage of a film's production.
How 'She-Hulk's Fourth-Wall Breaks Make the MCU Feel More Interactive
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, well-versed in tons of canon lore, sprinkled sweetly atop the original comic books, are as devoted as they come. Of course, with devotion come opinions, and opinions — particularly in the age of social media — birth interaction. Marvel Studios’ latest project, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stays true to its comic-book roots, going a step further to incorporate inclusion. A series of fourth-wall breaks and dialogue bordering on conversation, as Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) stares right through our TV screens, make for one pretty epic viewing experience, as well as the perfect nod to the loyal fanbase.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Can You Go Home Again?
“Nothing is evil in the beginning.” Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with this assurance, intoned in the dark by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Set during the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, this eight-episode series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and their appendices explores the beginnings of Galadriel, Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Sauron himself — though for these immortal beings, that “beginning” may be centuries in the making. In this first episode, we are welcomed back to Middle-earth and introduced to a sprawling collection of characters, locations, and beasties both new and familiar.
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Including 'Euphoria' and 'Squid Game'
The 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held this past weekend and now that the two-day event has come to a close, it's clear that a handful of series and streamers reigned supreme this year. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy for his voice-over work on Disney+'s What If...?.
'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Teaser Trailer Promises High Stakes Return
Good news about The Good Doctor, a teaser trailer for the sixth season has finally dropped one month before the season premiere. The Daniel Dae Kim and David Shore-produced medical drama will return for another season on ABC on October 3, which promises plenty of high-stakes action and drama. The...
