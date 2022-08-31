ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

toledo.com

Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Application Portal Reopened

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) application portal, which assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance, is reopened for applications through September 30. The program includes current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Mercy Health Life Flight Opens Ground Operations In Whitehouse

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — By 6:00 a.m. most days, Doug Wattoff can be found mingling among the Mercy Health Life Flight ambulances and greeting his crew: EMTs, paramedics, ambulette attendants and mechanics. Walking through the former car dealership at 9760 Waterville-Swanton Rd., the Mercy Health Life...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
fcnews.org

New members, positions on Fair Board

The Fulton County Fair Board welcomed some new members and had faces in new positions this year. Ron Rice, of Archbold, former Vice President, stepped up to Fair Board President, and Max Nofziger, of Wauseon, is the new Vice President. Other new members include Julie Garrow, of Wauseon, Duane Gordon,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Road Closures for Labor Day parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the road closures for the Labor Day parade. The road closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Labor Day, and the parade will step-off at 11:00 a.m. on Summit St. near Washington St. and Monroe St., and it will end at noon.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson. It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday. The shots “can help restore...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio. Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
MAUMEE, OH
toledo.com

Celebrate Welcoming Week at the Toledo Library

Welcoming Week celebrates Toledo's certification as a welcoming place for all, including immigrants. The Toledo Library has a week-long lineup of programs and activities to showcase the amazing cultures of our community and the contributions they have made. TLCPL will kickoff Welcoming Week with a party on Main Library's North Lawn featuring immigrant owned restaurants and entertainment.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: St. Ursula Arrows’ breaks big record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Class is in session at St. Ursula Academy and this year the arrows are breaking a big record. The academy is enjoying its highest enrollment in 15 years. “Honestly it’s God who gives the growth,” said principal Nichole Flores. In 2018, the school was...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lume Cannabis Co. Monroe store votes to unionize

MONROE, Mich. – On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 876 announced that a Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized. According to a press release, Lume Cannabis Co.’s Monroe location will be the first shop out of the 40 in the state that’ll be the newest Local 879 members.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Seneca County Jail is state compliant for second year in a row

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Jail was inspected to assess compliance between Aug. 15 through 19. The assessment was based on a group of standards selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio promulgated by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The standards that were focused on include...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Traffic, gas prices top Labor Day travelers’ concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gas prices are much higher than they were a year ago. In Ohio alone, the average wasn’t even at $3 a gallon. Despite this, AAA says this holiday weekend the number of Americans heading out of town, specifically on the roads, is expected to climb close to pre-pandemic levels.
TOLEDO, OH

