‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
The Guinea Pigs Bite Back in 'The Imperfects' New Trailer
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the sci-fi series The Imperfects, and it showcases a trio of special “guinea pigs” who will “bite back” against those who’ve threatened their humanity and will soon threaten others’. The Imperfects was created, written, and executive produced...
Halloween Horror Nights 2022: Inside The Horrors of Blumhouse and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide Haunted Houses
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for the haunted houses and the properties/movies they feature.]. The anticipation around Halloween Horror Nights 2022 has been crackling with electricity from the fan community that waits every year to get to experience what’s being offered up for exploration. Blood, sweat, and endless hours are poured into making it a memorable annual event, and this year feels bigger, scarier, and more detailed than ever.
