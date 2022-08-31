Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
4 Little-Known Perks of Your Netflix Subscription
Over the past few years, Netflix has quietly rolled out new entertainment features.
Snag a $3 movie ticket for National Cinema Day
Movie attendance hasn't bounced back after the pandemic, leaving Hollywood struggling to lure audiences back into theaters.
TVGuide.com
Peacock Streaming Deal: Get An Annual Subscription For Just $20 — Save Up to 60 Percent
Stream Girls5eva, The Resort, Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and more for way less. Want a streaming service on the cheap? Peacock has you covered. If you're a new subscriber, you can score the Peacock Premium annual plan for just $20/yr., or $30/yr. off its usual price, with promo code ONEYEAR at checkout. This breaks down to about $2/mo. for a year, which is a 60 percent savings for all on-demand movies, TV shows (ad-supported), news, and live sports that Peacock has to offer.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
CNBC
National Cinema Day: Here's how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters across the U.S.
The nation's theater chains want you to spend a day at the movies this weekend. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. Theaters will be selling tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D...
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Yellowstone' reveals the first look at season 5: Watch it now
Music wasn’t the only thing on display during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards. During a commercial break, Paramount gave fans a fist look in to season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ and it has everyone buzzing.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Thrillist
Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday
There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
Comments / 0