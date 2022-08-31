ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peacock Streaming Deal: Get An Annual Subscription For Just $20 — Save Up to 60 Percent

Stream Girls5eva, The Resort, Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and more for way less. Want a streaming service on the cheap? Peacock has you covered. If you're a new subscriber, you can score the Peacock Premium annual plan for just $20/yr., or $30/yr. off its usual price, with promo code ONEYEAR at checkout. This breaks down to about $2/mo. for a year, which is a 60 percent savings for all on-demand movies, TV shows (ad-supported), news, and live sports that Peacock has to offer.
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday

There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
MOVIES

