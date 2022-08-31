Read full article on original website
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Brides, grooms turn to new trend to avoid breaking the bank
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking down the aisle is one of the most momentous events in one's life. Though getting married can be an exciting and expensive time for any couple— recently there has been a relatively new wedding trend that has made some people stop and think about how they can avoid breaking the bank for a ceremony.
Petit & Keet Brings Back Jacques and Suzanne Tribute Menu
A delicious, nostalgia-filled celebration is in order for one of the city's favorite restaurants. West Little Rock's Petit & Keet has announced it will bring back its wildly popular Jacques and Suzanne Legacy Celebration menu in honor of the iconic downtown restaurant of the same name that closed in 1986.
Come Meet Mtoto Arkansas’ Newest Male Chimp at Little Rock Zoo
I have always been fascinated with the chimpanzee because they are the closest animal to humans. The Little Rock Zoo is proud to announce the zoo's newest addition a new male chimp named Mtoto you will fall in love with. First of all, I am not sure how you say...
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who...
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year
A judge has banned a town in Arkansas for issuing speeding tickets after an audit found the town was mostly funded from the revenue. The post Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Local youth programs aimed at keeping teens out of the street see increase in attendance
There are many youth programs in Arkansas. Two Little Rock organizations focused on engaging teens with learning to keep them off the street are seeing more kids walk through the doors
How new public transit will help Conway residents
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones to hold Walk a Mile event in Prescott Sunday
Help the Chris for Governor Campaign to Walk a Mile in Your Shoes Sunday!. Come out and show Chris Jones around Prescott! We will begin at the Nevada County Public Library at 6pm. We want to visit your neighborhood and walk with you. If that means knocking on your neighbor’s...
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
Final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7. Pulaski Academy 48, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 40. Southwest Christian 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 14.
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
Crater of Diamonds Ready to Celebrate When 35,000th Diamond Found
You could be the reason for the celebration at Crater of Diamonds State Park in the next coming weeks. The park is getting ready to celebrate a very big milestone in its history. The staff at the park is preparing to see the 35,000th diamond found and registered there since...
1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
