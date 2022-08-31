Read full article on original website
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
Greater Texarkana Young Professionals ‘Destination Downtown’ September 30
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals present "Destination Downtown" on September 30 in historic downtown Texarkana. This yearly event is held in the fall and this is what the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals had to say about this upcoming event:. Every fall Greater Texarkana Young Professionals hosts our annual event, Destination...
Learn Excel Tips and Tricks in Class at UA Hope Campus
Technology is always changing and it is changing fast. if you are feeling a little behind the times or not quite as computer savvy as you would like to be then there is a class that can help. Whether you are in a profession that uses Excel or you are...
One Of The Craziest Composers Ever Was From Texarkana
Texarkana College and the Texarkana Museum Systems Presents "The Nancarrow New Music Symposium" at the Stillwell Humanities Building in Texarkana. The symposium will take place on September 8th at 6:30 pm at the Stillwell Humanities Building at Texarkana College 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana. This is what the museum systems had to say about this truly unique composer:
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
Congratulations to The 2022 Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana has announced the 2022 Academic All-Star. Congratulations to Allison Bonner from Prescott, Arkansas. Allison has already been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. She also serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association. She is also a Campus Crusade for Christ member. Eventually, Allison...
It’s Back! Longtime Texarkana Pizza Restaurant Returns
Cici's Pizza is back! Cici's Pizza is back open in Texarkana in the same location just off Richmond Road. The popular all-you-can-eat pizzeria has all new owners, a new manager, and a new staff serving you the same great pizza you've come to love. Cici's Pizza a longtime Texarkana restaurant filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, and closed its doors after so many restaurants struggled to get back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic. Cici's Pizza is well known for its affordability for budget-minded families looking to save a little money but to enjoy a great meal with their family and friends.
Texarkana About to Get Buff With New Store Opening This Fall
Things are about to get buff in Texarkana! The nationwide retailer Buff City Soap will be opening a new location this fall next door to Target. Right now the store is being transformed and prepped for a fall opening date yet to be determined. A peek through the window. Buff...
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
A Night of Fun & Food The 3rd Annual Draw-Down ‘Under The Harvest Moon’
Get ready for an evening of fun and food and it's all for a wonderful cause. It's the 3rd Annual Draw-Down “Under the Harvest Moon”. This event benefits the great programs and clients of Texarkana Resources. All the fun will take place on Thursday, September 22 at Ramage...
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
Crater of Diamonds Ready to Celebrate When 35,000th Diamond Found
You could be the reason for the celebration at Crater of Diamonds State Park in the next coming weeks. The park is getting ready to celebrate a very big milestone in its history. The staff at the park is preparing to see the 35,000th diamond found and registered there since...
Cass County, Texas Fugitive Has Been Captured & Now in Custody
The Cass County fugitive has been found and captured. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed this morning that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is back in custody after he escaped a Cass County jail in Linden on Monday evening. According to a post on Facebook from Judge Travis Ransom, Spraberry...
Nostalgic Vintage Store Like a Trip Back in Time in Jefferson, TX
As I am writing this story it is Throwback Thursday and if you love nostalgic items as I do then you are going to love the store Vinyl aka Caddo Mercantile Antiques in Jefferson, Texas. Caddo Mercantile Antiques - Vinyl. While there are plenty of vintage antiques, Vinyl takes you...
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Comes to The Perot Theatre in October
It's hard to believe that Fall is just around the corner and people are already making plans for Halloween. Here is an event that you will really want to fit into your schedule. October is a fun month with a lot of fun spooky events going on. Grab your friends...
Take Control of Your Financial Future With This Class at UA Hope-Texarkana
Times are tough and planning for the future can be daunting. Here's your chance to learn more about finance and your financial goals at the University of Arkansas at both Hope and Texarkana campuses. In this four-day class, you will learn from a professional financial advisor. You will learn about...
