Texarkana, TX

One Of The Craziest Composers Ever Was From Texarkana

Texarkana College and the Texarkana Museum Systems Presents "The Nancarrow New Music Symposium" at the Stillwell Humanities Building in Texarkana. The symposium will take place on September 8th at 6:30 pm at the Stillwell Humanities Building at Texarkana College 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana. This is what the museum systems had to say about this truly unique composer:
Congratulations to The 2022 Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana has announced the 2022 Academic All-Star. Congratulations to Allison Bonner from Prescott, Arkansas. Allison has already been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. She also serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association. She is also a Campus Crusade for Christ member. Eventually, Allison...
It’s Back! Longtime Texarkana Pizza Restaurant Returns

Cici's Pizza is back! Cici's Pizza is back open in Texarkana in the same location just off Richmond Road. The popular all-you-can-eat pizzeria has all new owners, a new manager, and a new staff serving you the same great pizza you've come to love. Cici's Pizza a longtime Texarkana restaurant filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, and closed its doors after so many restaurants struggled to get back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic. Cici's Pizza is well known for its affordability for budget-minded families looking to save a little money but to enjoy a great meal with their family and friends.
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods

National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10

Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
