Fact Check: Did Russia Claim it Destroyed 44 HIMARS Launchers in Ukraine?
Russia is being mocked on social media after allegedly saying it had destroyed 44 Ukrainian HIMARS, more than the country possesses. But are the reports true?
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Business Insider
An unexpected air-to-air battle is raging over Ukraine. Here's what we know about the losses on both sides.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to some of the most sustained air-to-air combat in decades. Prior to the conflict, it was expected that Russia's bigger, newer fleet would control the skies. A review of what's known about both sides losses shows both are imposing heavy costs on the other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Ukraine HIMARS Eyeing New Russian Convoy Near Kherson, Crimea—Official
Sergey Khlan said the push by Ukrainian forces will lead to "the end of the occupation of the Kherson region."
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Days After Propagandist Reveals Secret HQ Location, Putin Quickly Forces British Aircraft From Airspace Due To Violation
Ukraine was recently able to locate and eliminate the headquarters building of a Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. No fatalities were yet reported. The successful location and destruction of Wagner Headquarters came about because "a reporter [Sergei Sreda] posted images online accidentally revealing its location." [i]
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine
Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Business Insider
Ukraine's air force shares first video of one of its MiG-29 fighter jets firing US-supplied anti-radar missile
As already reported, at the beginning of August, the first photos of what appeared to be debris of AGM-88 HARM ARMs (Anti-Radiation Missiles) used against Russian radars in Ukraine started surfacing online. A few weeks later, US officials confirmed that the US delivered AGM-88 High Speed Anti Radiation missiles to...
Russian Anarchists Are Sabotaging Railways to Stop Putin’s War on Ukraine
In late June, a group of anarchists donned camouflage, covered their faces, and snuck out into a forest about 60 miles northeast of Moscow with a lofty goal: to sabotage Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by physically disabling railways used to supply weapons to the Russian military. The group selected...
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
Washington Examiner
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Russia's Army Has Already Peaked—U.S. Veteran Training Ukraine's Forces
Mozart Group member Erik told Newsweek the Russians "still have teeth" but face a dire situation, particularly in the south of Ukraine.
Business Insider
These are the rifles and machine guns that Ukraine's special operators are carrying into battle against Russia
AK-74 While the Ukrainian special forces are modernizing, they do retain a large number of small arms from Russia. The main rifle of the Ukrainian military is the AK-74 series. These 5.45x39mm assault rifles provide a very reliable and controllable platform. The smaller 5.45 caliber provides softer recoiling rounds with less muzzle rise.
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
