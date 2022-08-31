ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine

Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
Washington Examiner

As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
