Arrestee Escapes in Cannon County
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. Cannon County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young was being placed under arrest when he managed to escape custody. Officials say Young is wanted for felony possession of meth, violation...
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
No Bus Drivers in Franklin County on Tuesday
School bus drivers in Franklin County did not report to work on Tuesday morning. This left many parents scrambling to get their children to school. Over 650 students were absent throughout the county on Tuesday. The county commission voted to not approve the school board’s budget on Monday night, which...
It’s back to regular routine for Franklin County School Buses
The Franklin County School Board passed a motion regarding changes to their budget after bus drivers went on strike due to low pay. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. The budget was voted down by the county commission because did not want a $4.4 million activity center to be built. Commissioners said they had questions about using ESSER funds (Covid-19 government relief funding) to build the facility.
Bedford County Mayor Proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Bedford County Mayor Chad Graham signed a proclamation Tuesday recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network volunteer Nora Fielding joined Graham for the signing. Suicide is the ninth-leading cause of all deaths in Tennessee, the second-leading cause of death among youth ages of 10 to 14...
House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
More information on Threat towards Coffee County Schools
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a threat made towards Coffee County Schools on social media Sunday evening. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, TBI and FBI identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat after receiving help from Twitter. Coffee County...
No Bomb Found after Threat made against Tullahoma High School
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma high school administration was made aware of a potential bomb threat. Students and staff quickly and safely evacuated the building, and police were contacted. The Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene and found no evidence of this threat. In an abundance of caution, a K-9 trained in...
Coffee County Football Wins at home against Shelbyville
The last name Martin was big for Coffee County on Friday night in a Region football win for the Raiders as they beat Shelbyville 39-13. Freshman Caiden Martin took the opening kickoff down the sideline 79 yards and came up just one-yard short of a touchdown. Konor Heaton pushed his way into the endzone and after the extra point by Manny Gonzales it was 7-0 with 11:44 remaining in the 1st quarter.
UPDATE! Franklin Co. Teenager to be Charged after social media Threats against Coffee Co. Schools
Over the weekend the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media. On Sunday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office SROs and Investigators began looking into the threat and Sunday night at 10 pm it was reported they knew who the person was. Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the individual responsible for the threat as a 16 year-old from Franklin County. Charges are pending.
Counterfeit Money Passed at Manchester Business
The Oak Restaurant announced that on Wednesday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at their location in Manchester. If your business has had an issue with counterfeit bills being passed, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
Imagination Library of Coffee County Fundraiser
Enjoy some great pancakes and a fun story time at the Imagination Library of Coffee County annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at The Mercantile Café/Sweet Simplicity Bakery on Saturday, September 17th. All proceeds benefit the Imagination Library of Coffee County, so we can continue to put more books into the...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
Warren County receives Water Infrastructure Grant
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have announced six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11, 2021, was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided to state and local governments for a variety of potential uses, including improving water infrastructure.
Shelbyville Man Charged with Murder
A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
