Lincoln County, TN

Arrestee Escapes in Cannon County

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. Cannon County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young was being placed under arrest when he managed to escape custody. Officials say Young is wanted for felony possession of meth, violation...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

No Bus Drivers in Franklin County on Tuesday

School bus drivers in Franklin County did not report to work on Tuesday morning. This left many parents scrambling to get their children to school. Over 650 students were absent throughout the county on Tuesday. The county commission voted to not approve the school board’s budget on Monday night, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

It’s back to regular routine for Franklin County School Buses

The Franklin County School Board passed a motion regarding changes to their budget after bus drivers went on strike due to low pay. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. The budget was voted down by the county commission because did not want a $4.4 million activity center to be built. Commissioners said they had questions about using ESSER funds (Covid-19 government relief funding) to build the facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
HILLSBORO, TN
On Target News

More information on Threat towards Coffee County Schools

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a threat made towards Coffee County Schools on social media Sunday evening. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, TBI and FBI identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat after receiving help from Twitter. Coffee County...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Football Wins at home against Shelbyville

The last name Martin was big for Coffee County on Friday night in a Region football win for the Raiders as they beat Shelbyville 39-13. Freshman Caiden Martin took the opening kickoff down the sideline 79 yards and came up just one-yard short of a touchdown. Konor Heaton pushed his way into the endzone and after the extra point by Manny Gonzales it was 7-0 with 11:44 remaining in the 1st quarter.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

UPDATE! Franklin Co. Teenager to be Charged after social media Threats against Coffee Co. Schools

Over the weekend the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media. On Sunday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office SROs and Investigators began looking into the threat and Sunday night at 10 pm it was reported they knew who the person was. Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the individual responsible for the threat as a 16 year-old from Franklin County. Charges are pending.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Counterfeit Money Passed at Manchester Business

The Oak Restaurant announced that on Wednesday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at their location in Manchester. If your business has had an issue with counterfeit bills being passed, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Imagination Library of Coffee County Fundraiser

Enjoy some great pancakes and a fun story time at the Imagination Library of Coffee County annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at The Mercantile Café/Sweet Simplicity Bakery on Saturday, September 17th. All proceeds benefit the Imagination Library of Coffee County, so we can continue to put more books into the...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Warren County receives Water Infrastructure Grant

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have announced six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11, 2021, was designed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided to state and local governments for a variety of potential uses, including improving water infrastructure.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville Man Charged with Murder

A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
