Warren County, TN

newstalk941.com

Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill

Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
SPARTA, TN
WJHL

ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

How Inflation Hurts Local TN Governments

Rising prices and less consumer spending could have an effect on local government services in Tennessee, according to a new report from the Sycamore Institute. The research showed rural communities are already hurting for bus drivers, sanitation workers and teachers, but when inflation increases the cost of running a town or a city, local budgets cannot keep up.
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Warren County, TN
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch Issued For The Tennessee Valley

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Flood Watch for the Tennessee Valley through 7 pm Monday evening. After seeing flash flooding on Sunday, more rainfall is on the way Monday. While some locations only received a small amount of rainfall, others saw an excessive amount! The highest rain totals ranged from five to close to eight inches!
ALABAMA STATE
whqr.org

Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

BEWARE: FLOOD WATCH in Effect!

(MURFREESBORO) The National Weather Service has Rutherford and surrounding counties under FLOOD WATCH conditions The FLOOD WATCH was issued at 2:30AM Sunday morning (9/4/2022) and is in effect through Monday (9/5/2022) evening. You should be prepared now through Monday evening to take action should FLASH FLOOD warnings be issued. A...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Fair in Full Swing

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Unemployment Drops in almost every Tennessee County

Despite many companies still having several openings, nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July. The Department of Labor and Workforce Development says Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch

COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
COOKEVILLE, TN
On Target News

On Target News

