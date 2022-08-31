Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Sparta Preparing For White County To Sell Its Landfill
Sparta City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the Board of Aldermen needs to be prepared for the county to sell its landfill. Hennessee told the Board Tuesday night in a work session that the city has a backup plan prepared. Hennessee said the city needs concrete information from the county before making a decision though.
ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
How Inflation Hurts Local TN Governments
Rising prices and less consumer spending could have an effect on local government services in Tennessee, according to a new report from the Sycamore Institute. The research showed rural communities are already hurting for bus drivers, sanitation workers and teachers, but when inflation increases the cost of running a town or a city, local budgets cannot keep up.
Smith County residents concerned bluff repairs could shut down area’s main road
TDOT said repairs are now needed on a bluff on Highway 70, however, officials are working to find a detour so they don't have to shut down the highway to fix the falling rocks.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch Issued For The Tennessee Valley
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Flood Flood Watch for the Tennessee Valley through 7 pm Monday evening. After seeing flash flooding on Sunday, more rainfall is on the way Monday. While some locations only received a small amount of rainfall, others saw an excessive amount! The highest rain totals ranged from five to close to eight inches!
whqr.org
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant
Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
wgnsradio.com
BEWARE: FLOOD WATCH in Effect!
(MURFREESBORO) The National Weather Service has Rutherford and surrounding counties under FLOOD WATCH conditions The FLOOD WATCH was issued at 2:30AM Sunday morning (9/4/2022) and is in effect through Monday (9/5/2022) evening. You should be prepared now through Monday evening to take action should FLASH FLOOD warnings be issued. A...
Over $1 billion in Tennessee Unclaimed Property
The Unclaimed Property division of Tennessee's Department of Treasury is traveling around the state to meet with people who may have claims.
The health of honey bee colonies in Tennessee
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
fox17.com
'Crooked and sad': TN state law makes Metro landlord tenant regulations unenforceable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashvillian RJ Thornton and his fiancé have called The Tremont Apartments in South Nashville home for the past four years. Their lease is up at the end of September, so RJ recently approached management about a new lease agreement. “I said, hey, I just...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Fair in Full Swing
The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10. The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive. Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be...
WBKO
Missing helicopter flying to the Bowling Green area then on to Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is asking for the Bowling Green community to “be on the lookout” for a missing helicopter and its pilot. There are reports of a small jet executive helicopter flying towards our area and then on towards Tennessee. The aircraft...
WSMV
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Animal Rescue Corps said goodbye Saturday to the final group of beagles they have been caring for from the Envigo breeding facility as they continue their journey to California into loving homes. Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85...
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
Adult changing stations to be added to 4 Tennessee rest areas
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
Unemployment Drops in almost every Tennessee County
Despite many companies still having several openings, nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July. The Department of Labor and Workforce Development says Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
ucbjournal.com
Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch
COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
