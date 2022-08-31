ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Workers Are Returning to the Office, But It Won’t Look Quite the Same

With summer coming to a close, white-collar workers are gradually making their way back into a physical office, at least part of the time. Americans spent 30 percent of their paid work days at home in July, down from 51 percent during the same period two years ago. Most employees who are able to work from home were going into the office at least part of the week, and the average number of days they expected to go into an office each week had risen to 2.4, up from just under two last year.
ECONOMY
Observer

Bill Gates Is Obsessed With Wordle and Is Sharing His Winning Strategy

Turns out Bill Gates is addicted to Wordle just like the rest of us. In a blog post on Sept. 1, the 66-year-old billionaire said he and a group of family and friends play the online word puzzle daily to compare scores and revealed his strategy for guessing the answer in four attempts or less.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Click here to read the full article. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon   Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Evan Spiegel

Comments / 0

Community Policy