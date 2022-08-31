With summer coming to a close, white-collar workers are gradually making their way back into a physical office, at least part of the time. Americans spent 30 percent of their paid work days at home in July, down from 51 percent during the same period two years ago. Most employees who are able to work from home were going into the office at least part of the week, and the average number of days they expected to go into an office each week had risen to 2.4, up from just under two last year.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO