China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower After Seeing Early Strength
(RTTNews) - After trending lower in recent sessions, stocks regained ground in morning trading on Friday but once again came under pressure over the course of the trading day. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and into negative territory. The major averages climbed off their worst...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat
Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?
The Federal Reserve's ongoing moves to raise interest rates in order to curb rising prices across the economy have no doubt had a major negative impact on equity markets. Consequently, some of the top growth stocks of the past several years have been crushed this year, as investors sour on high-multiple stocks in favor of safer companies they believe will do well in a potentially difficult economic environment.
NASDAQ
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
