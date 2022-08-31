In a report published a few days ago, Tesla revealed its intention to start manufacturing batteries at the original Fremont-California plant. The gigantic demand for electric vehicles, to which Tesla - and in fact many other brands - are subjected, has led the company to submit an application for manufacturing batteries at its Fremont - California plant. Said request was submitted on August 30, 2022, according to the report published by Teslarati. At the moment there is no official response from State authorities, although all indications suggest that Tesla will soon expand its factory to accommodate this new manufacturing line.

FREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO