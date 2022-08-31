ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Havas Media Acquires Edinburgh-Based 'Meaningful Media' Agency Additive+

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. Havas Media Group U.K. has strengthened its “meaningful media” offer with the acquisition of Edinburgh-based content agency Additive+ which develops “media experiences.”
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Beauty Retailer Rips Up Category’s Rulebook by Flipping Insecurities Into Strengths

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Advertising in the beauty category has sometimes been maligned for playing on people’s insecurities. But a new campaign...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy