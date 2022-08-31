ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

New Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic opens

LIBERTY – It was a big day for the Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic as they officially opened their new location at 1201 N. Travis. Leaders, staff and community members were on hand for the official ribbon cutting hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.
DAYTON, TX
Hergemuller set to lead fire marshal’s office and OEM

LIBERTY – Big things are happening regarding emergency preparedness and fire safety, with Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller taking on dual leadership roles in the county. Hergemueller has served the past six years in the position and will now add to his duties as the Office of Emergency...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Hardin defense leads the way over Evadale 20-6

It was a wet and wild one for the Hardin Hornets (1-1) as they celebrated homecoming with a big win over the Evadale Rebels (0-2) on Friday night, 20-6. Defensively it was a huge night for the Hornets as they came away with seven turnovers on their way to the victory, with three interceptions and four fumbles.
HARDIN, TX

