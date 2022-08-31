It was a wet and wild one for the Hardin Hornets (1-1) as they celebrated homecoming with a big win over the Evadale Rebels (0-2) on Friday night, 20-6. Defensively it was a huge night for the Hornets as they came away with seven turnovers on their way to the victory, with three interceptions and four fumbles.

HARDIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO