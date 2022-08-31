ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Society
Texarkana, TX
Society
State
Arkansas State
City
Star, TX
Eagle 106.3

The Rotary Splash Pad Extends Its Season Through The Weekend

The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department announced that the Rotary Splash Pad in Spring Lake Park will extend its current season through the holiday weekend. The Splash Pad will stay open daily from 9 AM until 7 PM daily until the end of Summer. Robbie Robertson of the Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreations department had this to say about the Splash Pads season extending:
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunco#Pleasasnt Grove Hawks#Liberty Eylau Leopards#Non Profit#Friends For A Cause#Silverstar Smokehouse#Texarkana Register
Eagle 106.3

It’s Back! Longtime Texarkana Pizza Restaurant Returns

Cici's Pizza is back! Cici's Pizza is back open in Texarkana in the same location just off Richmond Road. The popular all-you-can-eat pizzeria has all new owners, a new manager, and a new staff serving you the same great pizza you've come to love. Cici's Pizza a longtime Texarkana restaurant filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, and closed its doors after so many restaurants struggled to get back up and running after the COVID-19 pandemic. Cici's Pizza is well known for its affordability for budget-minded families looking to save a little money but to enjoy a great meal with their family and friends.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Eagle 106.3

National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods

National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy