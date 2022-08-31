Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Ashland Reenactors will perform historic cemetery walk
ASHLAND — The Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland Reenactors will give a repeat performance of an historic cemetery walk in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland's main cemetery, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The original performance, with the Reenactors speaking in the characters of past Ashland residents, was well received in June.
laconiadailysun.com
Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction’s first theater fundraiser raises over $10,000
LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction’s first-ever Broadway Fundraiser held at the Colonial Theatre Laconia last week entertained hundreds and raised just over $10,000 for local children and families in need. Roughly 400 tickets were sold, and nearly 150 children attended the show at no cost,...
laconiadailysun.com
Ashland's 15th annual Town Wide Yard Sale
ASHLAND — Ashland's 15th Town Wide Yard Sale will be held, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Individual vendors may have different hours.) Numerous vendors are expected to hold yard sales at different private sites around the town. There will also be a group site, with spaces (but not tables) for rent in Memorial Park, in the center of downtown, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. At least two non-profit organizations will participate.
laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
NH LAKES brings on Bec Rand as business and development assistant
CONCORD — NH LAKES has hired Bec Rand as the organization’s business and development assistant. Bec strives to work for healthy ecosystems and a safe environment for future generations. Bec graduated in 2018 from Plymouth State University with a B.A. in environmental sociology. Since graduating, she joined AmeriCorps...
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth State University student to receive Rising Stars Award
PLYMOUTH — Stay Work Play has named Plymouth State University student Joshua Chandler the 2022 College Student of the Year as part of the 13th annual Rising Stars Awards. Chandler will receive the award at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9 on the Bank of America Stage at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford community church welcomes new members
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently welcomed 13 new members, including Fred Wernig, Donna Mooney, Annette Auld, Barbara Coons, Peggy Strachan, Jim and Sue Goodwin, Fred and Maureen Clausen, David and Allison Bergstrom, Christine Mathews, and Connie Ehmann. According to Pastor Michael Graham, GCC’s continued growth validates their community-focused...
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
As a new school year begins, teacher hiring remains a challenge
Public schools throughout the state, including Concord High School, are welcoming back students and teachers this week for a new year. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
laconiadailysun.com
In Laconia Schools: The Diploma of Distinction
There are as many definitions for academic achievement as there are institutions of education. We celebrate test scores, class rank and valedictorians. There are presidential scholars, scholar athletes, honor rolls, honor societies, dean's lists, and president's lists, all rightfully recognizing our highest performing students. If we truly believe that the purpose of our education system is to produce adults whose aim is to be successful, with productive lives full of passion and potential, then what we need to celebrate is the lifelong learner. Laconia High School does that through its Diploma of Distinction.
laconiadailysun.com
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
laconiadailysun.com
Tim Dunleavy: MacFadzen supporters ask the tough questions
At a recent meeting of the Laconia Republican Committee, attendees listened to presentations from several candidates vying for local, state and national elected office. One of those presenters was Sheriff Bill Wright, who gave a 10-minute presentation on his campaign, challenges faced during his first term and vision for the next two years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laconiadailysun.com
Bec Rand
CONCORD — NH LAKES has hired Bec Rand as the organization’s business and development assista…
laconiadailysun.com
David Strang: Excellence in leadership deserves reelection
In Nov. 2020, the Belknap County Republican Committee was in complete disarray. Membership was flagging, people were showing up and given the right to vote on committee matters when they hadn’t been to a meeting in years, if ever. Good citizens told me they would never come back to a meeting as long as the chair at the time was in charge. Then my friend Rep. Norm Silber was elected BCRC chair in a landslide vote, earning 85% of ballots cast. And since then, what a dramatic change. Membership has soared. We’ve completely revamped our bylaws so we actually know who is a member and has the right to vote. Attendance at meetings has skyrocketed, mainly due to the excellent speakers that Chair Silber has attracted. Last August when New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut spoke, we had the largest attendance ever, not just from Republicans but by attracting Independents and even a few Democrats. We’ve had record attendance at fundraising events too and have filled our coffers to levels not seen before. Norm also displays a rare generosity by hosting numerous candidates’ forums at his home at his own expense. His achievements have extended to the State House as well, where he has acquired an exemplary voting record envied by others. This kind of leadership and dedication needs to be rewarded with reelection. Rare individuals with this kind of devotion to party and community are hard to come by. It would be a shame to lose this degree of excellence at this important time in both Belknap County and our State. Join me in voting for the reelection of Rep. Norm Silber.
laconiadailysun.com
Carolyn Rollins: Choose the right candidates to preserve our republic
At the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, someone asked Benjamin Franklin what sort of government resulted. He is supposed to have responded "A republic, if you can keep it." A republican form of government is based on an educated electorate choosing representatives to meet and conduct the public's business in a responsible, fair and honest manner. In Belknap County, a few individuals have weaseled their way into office for the avowed purpose of dismantling, disrupting and destroying not only our government, but our trust in our representatives.
laconiadailysun.com
Needle felt your own Winnie-the-Boo
MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Needle Felted Winnie-the-Boo workshop. We have all heard the stories of Nessie of Loch Ness. Many large bodies of water have had their own water horse sightings. Have you, perchance, had or heard of any sightings of Winnie-the-Boo on Winnipesaukee? Needle felt your own version of Winnie-the-Boo and share some stories with family and friends.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia resident indicted for fentanyl trafficking
A Laconia woman was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl. Cheryl Clermont, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possessing or transporting the opioid drug with intent to sell, along with a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Comments / 0