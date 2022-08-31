In Nov. 2020, the Belknap County Republican Committee was in complete disarray. Membership was flagging, people were showing up and given the right to vote on committee matters when they hadn’t been to a meeting in years, if ever. Good citizens told me they would never come back to a meeting as long as the chair at the time was in charge. Then my friend Rep. Norm Silber was elected BCRC chair in a landslide vote, earning 85% of ballots cast. And since then, what a dramatic change. Membership has soared. We’ve completely revamped our bylaws so we actually know who is a member and has the right to vote. Attendance at meetings has skyrocketed, mainly due to the excellent speakers that Chair Silber has attracted. Last August when New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut spoke, we had the largest attendance ever, not just from Republicans but by attracting Independents and even a few Democrats. We’ve had record attendance at fundraising events too and have filled our coffers to levels not seen before. Norm also displays a rare generosity by hosting numerous candidates’ forums at his home at his own expense. His achievements have extended to the State House as well, where he has acquired an exemplary voting record envied by others. This kind of leadership and dedication needs to be rewarded with reelection. Rare individuals with this kind of devotion to party and community are hard to come by. It would be a shame to lose this degree of excellence at this important time in both Belknap County and our State. Join me in voting for the reelection of Rep. Norm Silber.

