Four States Sports Report Game Night Top Plays: Week 2
Play #3: Nevada’s Avious Steadman goes 80+ yards to the house for the score. Play #2: Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford jukes a player out of his socks and goes all the way down the sideline for the long score. Play #1: Webb City’s Dante Washington takes the punt return back all the way for the score.
KSNB Local4
No. 14 UNK football blows by Missouri Southern in season-opener
JOPLIN, Mo. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Kearney defense held Missouri Southern State to 187 yards, had its first pick six in six years and the offense grinded out 331 rushing yards as No. 13/14 Lopers beat the Lions, 24-7, Thursday night in Joplin. This was the season-opener for both...
stocktonsentinel.com
League bowling at 183 Lanes starting next week! Sign up now!
Body ATTENTION, BOWLERS! The 2022-2023 season at 183 Lanes in Stockton is about ready to start!. • Wednesdays starting September 7th—Women’s Bowling at 7:00 p.m. • Thursdays starting September 8th—Men’s Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Fridays starting September 9th—Mixed Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Mondays...
stocktonsentinel.com
Library Storytime Program schedule announced
Body The Stockton Public Library will be hosting its Storytime Program with stories, crafts and more for all ages on Friday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. starting on September 9th. The program schedule has great themes lined up for each Friday morning when school is in session, so mark your calendars now to join in the fun!
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
stocktonsentinel.com
Stockton's City-Wide Garage Sale set for September 16th weekend
Body Stockton’s Fall City-Wide Garage Sale will be held during the September 16th weekend. Now is the time to sign up to get your name and address printed on the city map. The cost is $10.00 per location, payable at signup. People can sign up with Chris at the Stockton Public Library or Ravin at the Chamber Office. The sign -up deadline is Friday, September 9th. This event is being sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
BREAKING: Fire crews battle fully engulphed tire shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is called out to a tire shop and warehouse next to Pilot Truck Stop, after several 911 calls report thick smoke coming from the warehouse roof. Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (8/30), crews from several fire stations around Joplin responded to “Ozarko Tire,” located along Highway 43. […]
KYTV
Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
coxhealth.com
CoxHealth Auxiliary to host annual car show: ‘All Things Wheels’
Classic cars, bikes and trucks are invited to participate in CoxHealth Auxiliary’s 2022 car, truck and bike show: “All Things Wheels.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, and will raise money for patients who require atrial fibrillation care. Entry is $25 per vehicle, and includes...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KTTS
Teen Arrested For Threat At Osceola Schools
(KTTS News) — A teenager has been arrested for making a verbal threat to the Osceola School District. St. Clair County deputies were on scene when the 18-year-old made the threat. The sheriff says the suspect was not a student. A warrant was later issued for making a terroristic...
KYTV
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Suspect fatally shot by SPD near Bass Pro Catalog Outlet
UPDATE Sept. 2, 2022: The man who was fatally shot has been identified check out the full story HERE. UPDATE 10:10 P.M.: Springfield Police Department announced shortly ago officers responded to the parking lot at the corner of Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, a white male in his […]
stocktonsentinel.com
Coopers celebrate 50th first date
The Rooks County Free Fair holds a special place in the heart of Roger and Gwen Cooper of Alton. Not only do they enjoy the opportunity to visit with others while taking in the sights, sounds, food and other pleasures the Fair offers, but it also gives them a chance each year to re-create their…
ozarksfn.com
Still in the Family
ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
WIBW
One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in rural Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to an area of Crawford Co. about 2.5 miles north of K-126 and .5 miles south of E 570th. Ave.
Springfield man gets 15 years for attempted car hijacking
Rodney Baker, 29, of Springfield was found guilty of an attempted vehicle hijacking that took place in June 2021.
What is ‘Cash Stuffing’ and why you should and shouldn’t do it?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What was formerly known as the “Envelope System” has now become a TikTok and social media trend. “Cash Stuffing” has grown in popularity among Gen-Z as they search for ways to combat inflation. Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services spoke to Ozarksfirst.com about the benefits and drawbacks of […]
