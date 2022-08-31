ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, KS

KSNB Local4

No. 14 UNK football blows by Missouri Southern in season-opener

JOPLIN, Mo. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Kearney defense held Missouri Southern State to 187 yards, had its first pick six in six years and the offense grinded out 331 rushing yards as No. 13/14 Lopers beat the Lions, 24-7, Thursday night in Joplin. This was the season-opener for both...
KEARNEY, NE
stocktonsentinel.com

League bowling at 183 Lanes starting next week! Sign up now!

Body ATTENTION, BOWLERS! The 2022-2023 season at 183 Lanes in Stockton is about ready to start!. • Wednesdays starting September 7th—Women’s Bowling at 7:00 p.m. • Thursdays starting September 8th—Men’s Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Fridays starting September 9th—Mixed Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Mondays...
STOCKTON, KS
stocktonsentinel.com

Library Storytime Program schedule announced

Body The Stockton Public Library will be hosting its Storytime Program with stories, crafts and more for all ages on Friday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. starting on September 9th. The program schedule has great themes lined up for each Friday morning when school is in session, so mark your calendars now to join in the fun!
STOCKTON, KS
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
stocktonsentinel.com

Stockton's City-Wide Garage Sale set for September 16th weekend

Body Stockton’s Fall City-Wide Garage Sale will be held during the September 16th weekend. Now is the time to sign up to get your name and address printed on the city map. The cost is $10.00 per location, payable at signup. People can sign up with Chris at the Stockton Public Library or Ravin at the Chamber Office. The sign -up deadline is Friday, September 9th. This event is being sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
STOCKTON, KS
Four States Home Page

BREAKING: Fire crews battle fully engulphed tire shop

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is called out to a tire shop and warehouse next to Pilot Truck Stop, after several 911 calls report thick smoke coming from the warehouse roof. Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (8/30), crews from several fire stations around Joplin responded to “Ozarko Tire,” located along Highway 43. […]
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
coxhealth.com

CoxHealth Auxiliary to host annual car show: ‘All Things Wheels’

Classic cars, bikes and trucks are invited to participate in CoxHealth Auxiliary’s 2022 car, truck and bike show: “All Things Wheels.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, and will raise money for patients who require atrial fibrillation care. Entry is $25 per vehicle, and includes...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KTTS

Teen Arrested For Threat At Osceola Schools

(KTTS News) — A teenager has been arrested for making a verbal threat to the Osceola School District. St. Clair County deputies were on scene when the 18-year-old made the threat. The sheriff says the suspect was not a student. A warrant was later issued for making a terroristic...
OSCEOLA, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspect fatally shot by SPD near Bass Pro Catalog Outlet

UPDATE Sept. 2, 2022: The man who was fatally shot has been identified check out the full story HERE. UPDATE 10:10 P.M.: Springfield Police Department announced shortly ago officers responded to the parking lot at the corner of Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, a white male in his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
stocktonsentinel.com

Coopers celebrate 50th first date

The Rooks County Free Fair holds a special place in the heart of Roger and Gwen Cooper of Alton. Not only do they enjoy the opportunity to visit with others while taking in the sights, sounds, food and other pleasures the Fair offers, but it also gives them a chance each year to re-create their…
ROOKS COUNTY, KS
ozarksfn.com

Still in the Family

ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
ASH GROVE, MO
WIBW

One pronounced dead after rollover crash in rural Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in rural Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to an area of Crawford Co. about 2.5 miles north of K-126 and .5 miles south of E 570th. Ave.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

What is ‘Cash Stuffing’ and why you should and shouldn’t do it?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – What was formerly known as the “Envelope System” has now become a TikTok and social media trend. “Cash Stuffing” has grown in popularity among Gen-Z as they search for ways to combat inflation. Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services spoke to Ozarksfirst.com about the benefits and drawbacks of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

