Body Stockton’s Fall City-Wide Garage Sale will be held during the September 16th weekend. Now is the time to sign up to get your name and address printed on the city map. The cost is $10.00 per location, payable at signup. People can sign up with Chris at the Stockton Public Library or Ravin at the Chamber Office. The sign -up deadline is Friday, September 9th. This event is being sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.

STOCKTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO