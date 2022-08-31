ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Parks & Rec events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Parks and Rec giving a preview of what events are coming up in September. MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, September 1st, and will run for 8 weeks! Each Thursday Mobile Parks and Rec will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD seeks public’s help in search for missing elderly man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing 83-year-old whom they say is easily confused. Henry Alexander was reported missing Friday, September 2, 2022. Alexander was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Wal-Mart at 685 Schillinger Road South by his wife...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area. You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

About the House

MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

USA Health to give free car seat checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health explains the importance of properly installed car seats. USA Health says statistics show that as many 90% of all children’s car seats are installed incorrectly. Brooke Olson, a registered nurse and clinical nurse educator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, says one of the top reasons for deaths in young children in the U.S. is because of improperly installed car seats.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WKRG News 5

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
DAPHNE, AL
Atmore Advance

Toys given away at drive-thru event

Toys were given away at a drive thru event Sat., Aug. 27, at Emmanual Faith Center in Atmore. Shown are Sandra Gray (left) and Evangelist Elouise Sprueil.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
MOBILE, AL

