WALA-TV FOX10
Local business pleads with community to donate water for citizens struggling in Jackson, Miss.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss. is facing a crisis... residents don’t have enough clean water. Here at home in Mobile, one local business is helping out. Uniforms-R-Us is collecting water bottle donations. They say their goal is to completely fill a tractor trailer with bottles of water over the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Pillars Mobile is re-opening with help from Alabama Paint Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pillars Mobile is hosting an open house this weekend as part of their grand re-opening! The historic home has been freshly updated in so many different ways. That includes some incredible work from the folks at Alabama Paint Company!. Click on the link to see...
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
utv44.com
Mobile mortuary gives away $5,000 in free gas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Smalls Mortuary--giving back to the community Wednesday. They asked churches across the city to hold raffles—pulling names out of a box for folks to get a free $30 gas card. “Oh yes, this is a blessing, it really is a blessing!” says driver Felicia...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Parks & Rec events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Parks and Rec giving a preview of what events are coming up in September. MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, September 1st, and will run for 8 weeks! Each Thursday Mobile Parks and Rec will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie!
Mobile Parks and Rec set to begin a free after school program for youth
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the first time Mobile Parks and Recreation has implemented a program like this one, it is called the after school All-Star program and it is completely free. The goal is to provide Mobile youth with a positive and safe environment where they can have fun and feel like they belong. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD seeks public’s help in search for missing elderly man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing 83-year-old whom they say is easily confused. Henry Alexander was reported missing Friday, September 2, 2022. Alexander was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Wal-Mart at 685 Schillinger Road South by his wife...
WALA-TV FOX10
PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area. You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It...
WALA-TV FOX10
WALA-TV FOX10
USA Health to give free car seat checks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health explains the importance of properly installed car seats. USA Health says statistics show that as many 90% of all children’s car seats are installed incorrectly. Brooke Olson, a registered nurse and clinical nurse educator for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, says one of the top reasons for deaths in young children in the U.S. is because of improperly installed car seats.
WALA-TV FOX10
Successful Chef and entrepreneur to open restaurant on Fairhope Pier
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s exciting news for “foodies” on the eastern shore. For just the fourth time, a new restaurant will soon be opening on the Fairhope Pier. The building has been vacant since before Hurricane Sally. The Blind Tiger will be opening its fifth gulf coast location there early next year.
utv44.com
Mobile pharmacy closed by DEA due to "imminent danger to public health and safety"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ladas Pharmacy on Broad Street in Mobile is now closed after a DEA raid. The DEA issued an immediate suspension order, that means the DEA closed down this pharmacy because of an imminent danger to the public health and safety, due to dispensing and distribution of controlled substances.
utv44.com
WISH GRANTED: 6-year-old Mobile leukemia survivor is headed to Disney World
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Talk about getting the royal treatment, a 6-year-old girl is headed to Disney World after beating cancer. Chloe Loonga arrived by limo to the Riverview Plaza Hotel and was greeted by a band and the Azaela Trail Maids. She went inside to learn her wish...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
Atmore Advance
Toys given away at drive-thru event
Toys were given away at a drive thru event Sat., Aug. 27, at Emmanual Faith Center in Atmore. Shown are Sandra Gray (left) and Evangelist Elouise Sprueil.
Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
