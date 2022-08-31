MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Parks and Rec giving a preview of what events are coming up in September. MPRD’s Fall Movies in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, September 1st, and will run for 8 weeks! Each Thursday Mobile Parks and Rec will be showing a different movie, at a different park, with a different community partner. All of these events begin at 6PM and the movie will begin to play at dark. Everyone is encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on – and snacks to munch on during the movie!

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO