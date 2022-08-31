ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
THV11

Brides, grooms turn to new trend to avoid breaking the bank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking down the aisle is one of the most momentous events in one's life. Though getting married can be an exciting and expensive time for any couple— recently there has been a relatively new wedding trend that has made some people stop and think about how they can avoid breaking the bank for a ceremony.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Petit & Keet Brings Back Jacques and Suzanne Tribute Menu

A delicious, nostalgia-filled celebration is in order for one of the city's favorite restaurants. West Little Rock's Petit & Keet has announced it will bring back its wildly popular Jacques and Suzanne Legacy Celebration menu in honor of the iconic downtown restaurant of the same name that closed in 1986.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Hot Springs, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
salineriverchronicle.com

Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations

LITTLE ROCK – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off

On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
WASHINGTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Motorcycle#Live Music#Vehicles#Boogie S Bar#Indian
MotorTrend Magazine

Arkansas Town Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets for One Year

Anyone who's been on a cross-country road trip knows that speed traps are bountiful when traveling through certain parts of middle America. But, what if there was a small town out there that you could drive through with virtually no worry of a police-issue Ford Crown Victoria (or, we suppose, more likely an Explorer Interceptor) showing up and nailing you for doing 56 mph in a 55 mph zone?
MENIFEE, AR
THV11

How new public transit will help Conway residents

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
CONWAY, AR
swark.today

Prescott-Nevada County Chamber names Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair Business of the Month

Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 under owners John Hayes and Harold Barns. John has 20 years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Samantha, have four boys, three who attend in the Prescott School District.
PRESCOTT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Cars
THV11

CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013

20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Autoblog

Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many

Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
MENIFEE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy