Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Brides, grooms turn to new trend to avoid breaking the bank
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking down the aisle is one of the most momentous events in one's life. Though getting married can be an exciting and expensive time for any couple— recently there has been a relatively new wedding trend that has made some people stop and think about how they can avoid breaking the bank for a ceremony.
littlerocksoiree.com
Petit & Keet Brings Back Jacques and Suzanne Tribute Menu
A delicious, nostalgia-filled celebration is in order for one of the city's favorite restaurants. West Little Rock's Petit & Keet has announced it will bring back its wildly popular Jacques and Suzanne Legacy Celebration menu in honor of the iconic downtown restaurant of the same name that closed in 1986.
salineriverchronicle.com
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who...
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
swark.today
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
MotorTrend Magazine
Arkansas Town Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets for One Year
Anyone who's been on a cross-country road trip knows that speed traps are bountiful when traveling through certain parts of middle America. But, what if there was a small town out there that you could drive through with virtually no worry of a police-issue Ford Crown Victoria (or, we suppose, more likely an Explorer Interceptor) showing up and nailing you for doing 56 mph in a 55 mph zone?
The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour is Coming to Arkansas
Get Ready. Did you hear the news? The Eagles are coming to Arkansas. That's right Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with special guest Vince Gill just added a show in Little Rock. Listen to the iconic Hotel California album performed live in concert from start to finish....
How new public transit will help Conway residents
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
swark.today
Prescott-Nevada County Chamber names Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair Business of the Month
Congratulations to Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce September 2022 Business of the month. Hay-Barn Automotive & Diesel Repair LLC is a new business here in our small town of Prescott. They first opened in March of 2022 under owners John Hayes and Harold Barns. John has 20 years of mechanic experience and has lived in Nevada County for almost 30 years. He and his wife, Samantha, have four boys, three who attend in the Prescott School District.
swark.today
Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones to hold Walk a Mile event in Prescott Sunday
Help the Chris for Governor Campaign to Walk a Mile in Your Shoes Sunday!. Come out and show Chris Jones around Prescott! We will begin at the Nevada County Public Library at 6pm. We want to visit your neighborhood and walk with you. If that means knocking on your neighbor’s...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Central Arkansas has a chance of rain starting tonight
West Arkansas will get scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Central Arkansas won’t see any until tonight. This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 90°. The rain chance will be a little higher tomorrow in Central Arkansas. Be...
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013
20-year-old Alice Fay Jefferson had two small children, 6-year-old Paula and 5-year-old Johnny, reports ABC 7. She met Lee Andrew Jefferson, a United States Army soldier, and the two were married. Between March 1973 and July 1975, the family lived on the post in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Lee was a sergeant with B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Fort Campbell between March 1973 and July 1975. Sometime between 1974 and 1975, 20-year-old Alice vanished, according to The Charley Project. Namus lists her disappearance date as July 4, 1975.
Final scores for Week 1 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 38, Siloam Springs 7. Pulaski Academy 48, Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 40. Southwest Christian 40, Arkansas Christian Academy 14.
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
North Little Rock police ID woman from Wednesday homicide
North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
