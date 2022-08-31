ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southern portion of Brunswick County continues to see rapid growth

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The southern portion of Brunswick County is continuing to see rapid residential and commercial development in the area. According to the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce, Southport, Oak-Island, and Shallotte have all seen a significant number of people moving to the area, and businesses are following suit.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Carousel Center Welcomes New Board Members

New members were welcomed in July to the Carousel Center Board of Directors. The new members are Elizabeth Deaton, Tricia Delp Ireland, Windy Ezzell, Donna Fayko, Leslie McIntosh, Kendra Tolley and Jenna Yingling. They join current board members Andy Atkinson, Ryan Cunningham, Rhonda Henry, Shemeka Kemp, Monaca Lachman, Jonathan Paschal, Steve Schnitzler, Tammy Simmons, Dory Weiss and Sam Wood.
WILMINGTON, NC
Leland, NC
Government
City
Leland, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Derrow Joins Cranfill Sumner LLP's Wilmington Office

Peyton Derrow has joined Cranfill Sumner LLP’s Wilmington office as an associate attorney, according to a news release. He focuses his practice in civil litigation with an emphasis on admiralty and maritime law and construction law. Prior to joining Cranfill Sumner, he was an attorney with a small law...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Blue Willow Cafe opens in Wilmington to train individuals with disabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Blue Willow Café opened in Wilmington a few months ago but wanted to take time to train their employees. “Everybody’s special needs here. So, it’s actually something that’s important to me. I’m autistic, I actually love helping other people be who they want to be, and not just judge them for whoever they are,” Adeline Hines said.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rent rates increase across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of rent is on the rise across the Cape Fear. The rate increase is drawing concerns from both property owners leasing their homes, and from renters. Coastal Realty & Management owner Tammy Sanders says average rent rates across the country have increased by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Activity Picks Up On ILM Ground Leases

In less than a year, Wilmington International Airport has seen a sharp uptick in interest from businesses eager to set up on airport grounds. A flurry of new ground leases has accumulated, with more than 105 acres leased since last year to a variety of air and landside users. “We’ve...
WILMINGTON, NC
Stephen Whitney
WilmingtonBiz

Additions Announced At Wilmington Health

Wilmington Health recently welcomed numerous new providers, according to a news release. They include two new OB/GYN providers, Heather Jernigan and Maggie Reich. Wilmington Health also expanded its on-site bariatric services with the addition of registered dietitian Hillary Kidd. The health care organization's clinical pharmacy team expanded with Jocelyn Ott.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinaepicurean.com

New & Notable Chefs Head East to Wilmington, NC

Several new and notable chefs are coming to Wilmington, N.C., which comes as no surprise given the city was ranked one of Yelp’s 2022 Foodie Cities in a nationwide analysis of small cities with must-visit food scenes. These restaurants are sure to attract interest from across the country, and foodies should plan to take a trip east to explore all the new noshes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

County commissioner’s contempt of court case closed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A county commissioners legal troubles appear to be wrapped up, at least in part. After a judge issued an order for arrest, and found New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court, she was told to provide documents to the North Carolina State Bar or face jail time.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement. The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.
BURGAW, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle

Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Daily South

Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina

Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
SURF CITY, NC

