Nets' Kyrie Irving talks about being uncomfortable behind LBJ, KD

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season after not seeing eye-to-eye with management earlier this summer, and the star just opened up on how “uncomfortable” it can be to play behind icons like LeBron James and teammate Kevin Durant.

In a preview for the upcoming Uninterrupted show ‘The Shop’, Irving took a seat alongside renowned actors, entrepreneurs and other celebrities, including Idris Elba and Drew Barrymore.

“Playing with ‘Bron and playing with KD, within our culture they are true icons, but I had to fill in those shoes that were very uncomfortable for me,” Irving said.

Irving also discussed his artistic vision on the court.

“The tool I chose to use as my paintbrush is my basketball. When I describe myself as an artist it gives me an opportunity to do whatever I want.”

