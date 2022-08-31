Read full article on original website
High Score Saloon to Host Throwback on Main Block Party in Downtown Evansville
We were so sad to learn that Downtown Evansville decided to do away with their outdoor summer series on Main Street, but we are so incredibly excited to learn that the city's first barcade, High Score Saloon is picking up the tradition and will host a big block party this September.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
7 Defunct Restaurant Chains That Once Had Locations in Owensboro [VIDEOS]
Let me set up the scenario. It's 1980. It's Friday night. I'm joining my parents for our weekly excursion to Morrison's Cafeteria in Towne Square Mall, followed, of course, by and evening of browsing or shopping. (I'd head off to Waldenbooks or Wax Works/Disc Jockey; I don't know where THEY went.)
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
‘Buzz in the Burgh’ released to keep community up-to-date
The "buzz" on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the rain falling down across the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon, it turned into a perfect day to do something fun indoors like go to the movies. Saturday was National Cinema Day, which meant that movie tickets were only $3 at both Showplace Cinemas and...
Heart of Jasper hosting Farm 2 Fiesta fundraiser on Main Street
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Heart of Jasper is hosting its second annual Dinner on Main Street fundraiser on October 1 on Jasper’s North Main Street. A news release says this event is for people 21 and over in which people can enjoy food from local farms. The food includes marinated pork and chicken fajitas. […]
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
Animal control saves dog in hot car at zoo
The Evansville Police Department dispatched officer to the Mesker Park Zoo parking lot at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a dog in a car.
Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest
A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
‘You’re not going to believe this folks’; Car crashes into Walgreens
Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.
Dubois County Museum offers cookies for Grandparents Day
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local museum might give grandma and grandpa a cookie if they visit. A news release says the Dubois County Museum is celebrating Grandparents Day on September 11. The museum, located on 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231 N) in Jasper will have a sugar cookie for the first 36 visitors […]
Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House
Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
