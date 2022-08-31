ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park

Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Local theaters offer $3 movie tickets Saturday

With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink. To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire at big rig yard causing heavy smoke in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire causing heavy smoke that is visible from across Fresno on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a parking lot full of big rigs near Clinton and Marks avenues. Five semi-trucks caught fire and were destroyed in the parking lot. Crews […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Almond harvest season in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert: Vegetation Fire on Goat Mountain

WISHON–A vegetation fire is being reported in the Wishon Area near Goat Mountain. Ground crews and air crews are responding. We will update this article when new information is available. This is the Goat Fire. The fire is currently 1/2 to 1 acre in size burning on the bottom...
WISHON, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed early morning in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
TULARE, CA
therampageonline.com

Game Room Reopens After A Two Year Closure

Fresno City College’s game room has reopened its doors to all students after being closed for nearly two years. The Game Room is in the cafeteria building opposite to the student lounge, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for all students with a current Associated Student Body (ASB) card.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Drive-by shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting took place on early Tuesday morning according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say that they are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. on North Lake Street and Garfield Avenue. Investigators say that this shooting does appear to be a targeted incident […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Letter to the Editor: A Shoutout for Taking Action

Congratulations to The Sun-Gazette and publisher Reggie Ellis for his Feb. 9, 2022, article about Visalia Unified’s terrible results in producing graduates who are eligible for freshman admission to Fresno State or UC Merced. For perspective, in 2021 only 24% of VUSD graduates met admission requirements. Statewide, over half of all graduates qualified. The district ranked 19th out of 20 districts between Clovis and Delano. More details below.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA

