sassy.shelley
5d ago
I’m in need of 4 surgeries on my back as they have told me I would be in a wheelchair 13 years ago well here I am walking fighting through the pain I can’t take meds as my body doesn’t like them I can’t function at all on meds I wish you the best & no more pain 🥰
Robin Roberts, 61, Whose Partner ‘Sweet Amber,’ 47, Is Battling Cancer, Can’t Hold Back Tears As She Declares Dick Vitale, 83, To Be Cancer-Free
GMA’s Robin Roberts Declares Longtime Sportscaster Dick Vitale 'Cancer Free!" Cancer survivor and television star Robin Roberts shares longtime fellow sportscaster Dick Vitale is cancer free. Vitale was diagnosed with Lymphoma in October and underwent surgeries to remove melanoma. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and underwent...
Hoda Kotb, 58, Says She And Her Ex Are ‘On The Right Road’ As She Opens Up About Co-Parenting After Her Breakup
Hoda Kotb Co-Parents With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman. Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb, a breast cancer survivor, and her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman are co-parenting their two adopted daughters amicably. She calls Schiffman, 64, a “great dad” eight months after the two ended their engagement in December 2021. In 2007,...
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery
Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk
Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She’s Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Man, 27, Notices A ‘Skin Tag’ That Started Bleeding Down His Leg While He Was Getting Dressed: It Turned Out To Be Cancer And He’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
A man from England is sharing his skin cancer story after getting diagnosed with melanoma twice. Andy Mount learned of his diagnosis after finding a bleeding skin tag on the back of his leg. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in the same cells that give your...
Beloved FOX Anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, Has New ‘Suspicious Lesion’ On Her Throat, ‘Literally Saw TEN Docs at Once:’ An Update On Her Cancer Battle
FOX anchor Lindy Thackston, 41, shared an update on her health with fans, saying that multiple doctors agreed that the lesion growing on her thyroid is not impacting her trachea. “We’re back to square one on what’s causing my cough,” she writes. Thackston was diagnosed with...
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Jane Fonda, 84, diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemo treatments
Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the legendary actress, 84, wrote on Instagram. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Fonda also called herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment,” acknowledging that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many...
General Hospital’ Star Cameron Mathison, 53, Gives Important Health Update After Kidney Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Feeling Fantastic’
Actor Cameron Mathison was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019; he beat the disease following surgery and says in a new interview he’s “feeling fantastic.”. The type of cancer Mathison had was renal cell carcinoma, which occurs when malignant cells form in the tubules of the kidney. After...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Suleika Jaouad, 34, Wife Of Jon Batiste, 35, Gives Important Cancer Update: ‘Seven Days of Chemo, A Bone Marrow Biopsy and a Spinal Tap’
Suleika Jaouad Gives Update & Snuggles with Service Dog River. Between Two Kingdoms author Suleika Jaouad, 33, is fighting cancer for a second time (she first battled the disease in her 20s). She recently shared an update on Instagram, saying she completed a round of chemo and had a bone...
