ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Some schools bringing back corporal punishment

A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison. Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Highway fatalities down

Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy