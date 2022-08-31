ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Steamrolls Utah State in Season Opener

Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to a beatdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2022 season as many expected it would, by dominating bell-to-bell. The 55-0 shutout preserved Alabama's season opener win streak, which has stood for more than two decades. After an early 45-yard field goal from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

One Day Away from Bama Kickoff: Albert Bell

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just one day, so let's look back at legendary Bama wideout Albert Bell. Albert...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Hueytown Boat-Races Brookwood To Open Region Play

The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.
HUEYTOWN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama AD Greg Byrne On Concerts Coming To Bryant Denny

Athletic Director for Alabama, Greg Byrne (fresh off his new contract), spoke out about a topic that he rarely gets into publically. Byrne discussed Coach Nick Saban's new contract extension, beer at Bryant-Denny stadium and the plan to replace Coach Saban one day. There was a time, many years ago,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Hubbertville Harpoons Holy Spirit’s Homecoming Night

Hubbertville High School travelled to Holy Spirit for their homecoming game and delivered a resounding defeat to the Saints. The final score of 42-21 makes the game look more competitive than it was. Holy Spirit was down 35-0 at halftime and didn't pick up any ground until Hubbertville's backups were in.
FAYETTE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
92.9 WTUG

Gordo Wins Thrilling Shootout Over Winfield

When the dust settled at Gordo High School on Friday night, the hometown Green Wave had won a 49-42 game which featured nine lead changes. Gordo (2-1) came alive in the passing game in the second half to make the big plays and seal the deal. The visiting Winfield Pirates (2-1) were dealt its first blemish of the season.
GORDO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#College Football#Utah State#Pensacola
92.9 WTUG

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy